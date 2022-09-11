Campground Crowding: This type of campground should be rezoned as a ‘trailer park’

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can find some helpful tips and ways to work around the problem.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

It was fun while it lasted!

Susan C. is a relatively new RVer but has seen major changes in just five years. She writes, “We started going RV camping in 2017. We live in north Florida. We mainly bought an RV because we have dogs (Pugs) and were getting tired of hotels being such a hassle. Campgrounds were very reasonable. We would mainly go on the weekends in the summer and two, one-week trips per year. Since then, the pandemic prices in a lot of cases have doubled. The last two years we have rented a spot for four months and just drove back and forth Friday-Sunday because it was less costly. Now we are looking for a new summer spot. We have found a lot of the campgrounds we had been to in the past are really run down. Also, a lot more people are moving here and living full-time. We will probably give it another year or so, but if things don’t get better we will be done. It was fun while it lasted!”

Non-refundable … even in an emergency

Several of our readers mentioned price-gouging cancellation policies this week.

Carol S. found that even when disaster struck, the RV park would not even consider returning her money. She explained, “I’ve decided the RV parks are all for money and couldn’t care less about their customers. I had a 3-month work contract in Indiana for the summer. When I contacted the S & H RV Resort I was told, ‘If you want all three months, you have to pay all three months NOW because we fill up REALLY fast.’ The ‘non-refundable’ rule was ‘for the weekend or weeklong campers who cancel less than 24 hours.’

“I was in a car accident three days before my arrival date. I showed them pictures and videos of the RV that clearly could not be driven, let alone lived in. Not only did they not return ANY of my money, but they re-rented my site to other people. I have NO sympathy for RV park owners who say they are losing money with current rates due to the cost of maintenance and high demand. No wonder people are giving up RVing.”

In a similar story, Tom F. had knowingly booked a non-refundable campsite but when health issues arose, there was no mercy. He says, “Booked a stay at a popular park near a yearly event. Booking was non-refundable, and we had to cancel two months prior to the scheduled stay due to health reasons. We will never book when non-refundable again… never!! Albuquerque may never see us, and our money will be better used in other places!!”

No show? No camp!

Guy V. has a suggestion to penalize the no-shows. “As a winter Texan, it is getting more difficult to plan trips. Since we are now required to give so much information to camp, why not identify those who are no-shows and flag them? First offense gets a 3-month restriction. Second offense, 6 months. Third offense, one year. I know people will have other family members fill reservation info out, but for the local family getting away will wake up quickly. It might take a year or two or three, but I believe the average camping/RV family will think twice before they no-show. Just my thought.”

Our choice of sites even with campground crowding

All is not doom and gloom in crowded campgrounds. Several readers report that they have had no problems finding a site.

Gary M. had his choice of sites. He writes, “We typically avoid congested areas and have only visited one national park (Badlands) this year. We camped in six states this spring and had no trouble finding a suitable campground. We stayed at one Colorado State Park that was close to full and one private campground in Iowa (most folks stayed just one night) that was close to full. This past week, we had our choice of sites at a nearby state park a day before arrival, but it was full for Labor Day weekend. We have made reservations anywhere from six months to one day in advance for our 25-foot motorhome and have always stayed at the campground we wanted. We always search for beauty and places of interest off the beaten path to avoid crowding.”

Allen C. has found no problems in the East. “I have not noticed any campground crowding issues in the Eastern side of the country. You seem to focus on the Western problems and insinuate they exist all over the country.”

Rezone RV parks as trailer parks?

Mark B. thinks RV parks with full-time residents should be rezoned. He explains, “Have stayed at several campgrounds that have moved to full-time near construction projects. If a campground advertises that they are a campground and advertises a certain number of spaces, at least 50% should be for short-timers/travelers. Full-timers should be in the sites that are in the back. Communities where RV campgrounds are located need to tax full-time sites at a higher rate and rezone them as trailer parks. We are using the corporate campgrounds more than the private ones now because the private ones are the ones that are having more full-time residents. Travel plans won’t change much, just plan and reserve farther in advance.”

Worker camps

Dave T. has been seeing campers living just on the edge. “This is not transitory. Three RV parks near me are full or nearly full and another just added more spaces. As I drive by I see not seasonal campers, but campers one step away from being in the heap. It speaks of the state of the economy and the inability of these souls to prosper beyond these workers’ camps living conditions. Owners are happy as the spaces are full.”

Now, some questions for you:

• Are you finding more and more campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

• If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

• Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

