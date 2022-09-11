Is gas or diesel fuel more expensive where you are now?

If you are an economist with a special knowledge of fuel prices, would you please leave a comment explaining why diesel fuel is more expensive in one town than gasoline, then 100 miles down the road, it’s the other way around with gas more expensive? And within each town, the difference between the two fuels can vary greatly.

What the heck is going on?

Right now, to the Seattle-based RVtravel.com staff, diesel is most often close to a dollar more expensive than gasoline. But it’s not always been that way, and flip-flopped at times.

What’s the deal where you are? Which fuel costs the most?