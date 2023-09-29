RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Thought $245 a night for a site was bad? How about $300 a night?

Ron B. let us in on campground costs on the West Coast. He shares, “I have run across several oceanfront RV resorts in California that charge $200-$300 a night for their premium sites.”

Six years full-time and only one campground full

Steve L. is not finding crowded and full campgrounds. He wrote, “We have been full-time since 2017. We have traveled to all 48 [contiguous] states. We have done some boondocking but primarily stay at campgrounds. To date, I believe we have only contacted one campground that was full out of all our travels. Even during the pandemic we never had an issue.”

They avoid RV parks altogether and keep their hard-earned coins in their pocket

Martin S. has a system that works for them and keeps them out of high-priced RV parks. He says, “Been on the road for over a year. We are fully contained. The water filtration system allows us to get water from any source. The photovoltaic system meets our entire electrical needs. Wastewater and trash are dealt with every two weeks for a small fee. We have the skill sets to maintain our TV and travel trailer. By dry camping, we are able to avoid RV parks altogether. Being on a fixed income enables us to come up with innovative solutions and to avoid out-of-control prices at commercial parks. Even national forest concessionaires are pricing us out while providing fewer amenities. Like, no water! Cut out the reservation fees by not using the reservation system if at all possible at N.F. and S.P. campsites. First come, first served sites. Do the work that needs to be done to keep your hard-earned coin in your pocket.”

Florida resident has no issue with snowbirds but does with some of the newbie campers

Lila M. knows that snowbirds are essential for the Florida economy but has issues with some of the campers and the empty sites. She emailed, “Being a resident of FL (St. Pete area) and still working full-time, I find that my camping months are limited to Easter-June, then Sept.-Dec. Snowbirds come in around or after the holidays and leave by Easter. But, snowbirds are essential to our economy here and have been forever.

“I have no issues with snowbirds. In fact, they are typically seasoned, well-mannered campers. I have more of an issue with the newbie/younger campers who do not respect others and have an entitled attitude. Long-time campers such as myself have a different mentality about camping.

“With that said, I still find it difficult to find weekend spots without having to plan 6-11 months out. And to find the number of empty spots in campgrounds when they are ‘supposedly sold out’. That is what needs to be addressed! I read this complaint over and over, but nothing is being done about it. It is only my opinion, but most likely it is that entitled mentality that people reserve camping spots, don’t use them and do not feel it is important that they cancel so that spot is available for someone else. I call that being disrespectful to others and I can just hear it, ‘not my problem’.”

RV friendly? It depends on the state and the cost depends on the campground membership

David N. prefers KOAs and mentions some states he has found friendly to RVs. “As F/T snowbirds it depends on where you go and what club you belong to. We have found out that in the western U.S., KOA is the best choice for us (members for 6 yrs.) cost-wise. So far, Montana is not RV-friendly and the cost of a basic campground starts at around $100 and up per night. Idaho is a good choice. Kansas is reasonable, Arizona $$$, California $$$, Oregon $$, Nevada $$.

“Boondocking is our main emergency outlet. Montana so far is unfriendly to out-of-staters, by our experience. Reservation campsites are a good choice, money-wise. We prefer KOAs due to their strict policy on rules and cleanliness. Private parks are expensive and loose on rules. State parks are cheap but not clean and loose on rules, county parks are questionable. Harvest Hosts are great but a stay is limited to 1 or 2 days. We’ve been F/T for 3 1/2 years so that’s my take. Some states are not RV-friendly at all. Just got to research and make a choice and stick with it for a rewards program, it pays off.”

Stay at federal campgrounds, they are so much cheaper

Randy G. uses the National Parks Lifetime Senior Pass. He writes about the savings, particularly for seniors. “We rarely stay at commercial campgrounds. We much prefer state and federal campgrounds because they are much cheaper and don’t crowd you in as they do in many private campgrounds.

“If you are 62 or older, you can get a lifetime senior pass for $80. With it, you can get into any National Park or Historic site, and half price for a campsite at any federal campground is half-price. Many have at least electricity, some water and a few have full hookups. Last summer we stayed at Tionesta, PA, an Army Corps of Engineers campground with FHU. Normally it’s $40 a night but with the pass it’s $20. On our way down to Texas, we stayed at Beard’s Bluff, another COE campground in Arkansas. It has water and electric for $7.50 a night with the pass. Why would people want to pay $75 or more a night and be packed in like sardines when you can pay $20 a night or less in a nice federal campground?”

Adding solar was worth the cost of not having to pay for campsites

Bruce D. gave up the cost of campsites and went solar. He says, “We have given up on campgrounds, they are way too expensive and too hard to get a site. We started boondocking and will never go back to campgrounds. Great spots everywhere, no crowds and quiet. We had to add solar to our rig but it has paid itself off by not paying for campsites.”

