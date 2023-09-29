Blast from the past: Tour an all-original 1978 GMC motorhome

Take a look at a true RV classic, the 1978 GMC Eleganza II 26-foot Class A motorhome. Patrick Botticelli from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures gives us a tour of this iconic fiberglass RV in the video below. He says at the time there were several models of similar GMC motorhomes that were mostly distinguished by their interior decors.

This classic RV boasts a 6.7-liter, 403-cubic-inch GMC V-8 gasoline engine. The motorhome has dual rear tires (not dual axle, but dual rear tires) that Patrick says give it a low center of gravity.

The GMC motorhome was what Patrick calls a “barn find,” meaning it had been tucked away in someone’s barn for years if not decades. Therefore, it is in mostly original condition. Even the floors are covered in the original avocado green shag carpeting, although the rugs have seen some wear. The molded fiberglass bathroom retains its original shower curtains. Although someone during the years did update the coach to LED lighting.

Watch the video as Patrick shares some of the original layouts and brochures for this GMC motorhome that had several versions of this length. All feature the classic surround sliding glass windows.

Built much like an airplane, the solid oak cabinets bolt into the aluminum fuselage frame. An insulated aluminum-clad ceiling covers the interior.

I love how the dining table folds to make more space while retaining the cup holders. Someone should bring that design back. Ditto the sofa that creatively unfolds into two separate bunks.

This was an innovative luxury RV at its time. It even has a central vacuum cleaning system. Watch the video to see a full tour, including under the hood.

The sink, the cabinets, and the appliances are all original, even the ahead-of-its-time AC/DC refrigerator. For its age, everything seems to be in good condition. However, unlike some of the other classic RVs we have toured, this one has yet to be lovingly restored. As it was recently sold, perhaps we will see a future video of that.

