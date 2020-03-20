Campground hosts needed in Pacific Northwest

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Unless the COVID-19 pandemic locks everyone down, there’ll likely be a large call for camping this season. Governments are still planning ahead, and campground hosts are needed. Here are some opportunities in the Pacific Northwest.

Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest needs hosts in several locations. Salmon River/Riggins needs a campground host at the Spring Bar Campground, located along the main Salmon River, from approximately Memorial Day through Labor Day. Touch bases with Sam Manifold at samuel.manifold@usda.gov or (208) 983-4018.

Along the Lochsa River/U.S. 12 an opening for a host is available at Wilderness Gateway Campground, located at milepost 121 on U.S. Highway 12 along the Lochsa River, for approximately one month from early August to early September. Kearstin Edwards is who you need to contact at kearstin.edwards@usda.gov or (208) 926-8926.

Another waterfront locale, the Selway River/Lowel needs a host at O’Hara Campground, located near Lowell approximately eight miles from the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and the Selway River Road, from mid–May through mid–September. Contact Kearstin Edwards at kearstin.edwards@usda.gov or (208) 926-8926.

And along the North Fork Clearwater River: One volunteer campground host position is available at Washington Creek, Kelly Creek, and Hidden Creek campgrounds, each located along the North Fork of the Clearwater River, for a total of three available positions. Each volunteer will work from June to October; dates vary by location. Contact Joe Loehner at joe.loehner@usda.gov or (208) 476-8293.

In Washington state, Skamania County parks need a volunteer host at its Big Cedars Campground, in Willard, Washington. A campsite with hookups is available for a camp host who’ll be needed on-site from April to the end of September.Contact 509-427-3924, or send a resume to wyckoff@co.skamania.wa.us