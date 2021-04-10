Campground and RV Park News, April 10, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.



DATELINE: April 10, 2021

INDIANA RV RESORT PLANS PARTIES, MILITARY DISCOUNT

Something is always buzzing at Eby’s Pines RV Park & Campground, Bristol, where family fun includes bingo, hayrides, children’s activities and church services. Dads get special honors on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18-20, and EMS, fire and police get a special discount that weekend with I.D. Party hearty with a 2,400-square-foot heated pool with a double tube slide and water umbrella. Certified lifeguards are on duty. There’s also a smaller heated pool with an Adult Swim from 6-8 p.m. daily. Hiking trails take you through Bonneyville Mill County Park with its canopies of trees, bridges, waterfalls and a working gristmill. Play tennis, basketball, sand volleyball, shuffleboard or horseshoes. Fish in the stocked trout pond and hike along the Little Elkhart River, which flows right by the primitive campsites. Across the street, campers get a discount at Eby’s Fun Center, where there’s a skating rink and laser tag. (574) 848-4583

LOUISIANA RV DESTINATION HAS NEW AMENITIES

New at the Fireside RV Resort, Ponchatoula, are a climbing wall and kayaking package, a Hunts Brothers Pizza at the Welcome Center and, with summer coming, the pool bar will open at the Lazy River and swimming pool attraction. (985) 277-1059

NEW HAMPSHIRE COAST HAS EXPANDED CAMPSITES

Explore the scenic coast from your home base at Sea Coast Camping and RV Resort, North Hampton, where ten new pull-through sites accommodate RVs to 55 feet. The resort has a total of 154 campsites: 61 with full hookups and 30-amp power, and 33 with full hookups including 50-amp service. The resort has two bathhouses with metered showers, a game room, playground, camp store and guest laundry. More upgrades are planned. (603) 964-5730, or email: seacoastcamping@comcast.net

NEW YORK RESORT TO OPEN WITH NEW WATER PARK

Triple R Camping Resort and Trailer Sales in Franklinville will open its new LeeKee Lagoon water park on Memorial Day. The 214-site campground has a hot tub and in-ground spa. New water features include slides, a water cannon, floor jets and a tipping bucket. (716) 676-3856; or Triple R Camping Resort.

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND ADDS OUTDOOR FUN

Branches of Niagara Campground and Resort, Grand Island, has new hiking trails that ring the entire park. New outdoor fun this year includes a new laser tag field with upgraded equipment. Other features include a zipline, pedal bikes, swimming pools, miniature golf, gaga ball, outdoor movies, and planned activities for all ages. The resort offers full- and partial-hookup RV sites as well as cabins and yurts. Click here for info, or phone (716) 773-7600.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE PARK ADDS CAMPGROUND

Gorges State Park, Sapphire, is adding 14 RV sites as well as five cabins and 17 tent sites. Named for its gorgeous river gorges, the park is known for its rugged hiking paths, waterfalls, rare plants and its backcoountry camping at primitive sites. Travelers also park here for trailhead access to national forest land trails, Horsepasture River, Rainbow Falls and Turtleback Falls. The new campground is expected to be ready by fall. Call (828) 966-9099. Backcountry campsites are available now by reservation here.

NORTH CAROLINA RV PARK TO HAVE BLUEGRASS FEST

Dates are June 10-12 for the Cherokee Bluegrass Festival at the Happy Holiday RV Park & Campground, Cherokee. Family friendly and steeped in Cherokee culture, the 40-acre campground has 375 sites to suit all sizes RVs. Explore the Smoky Mountains, fish in stocked tribal streams, introduce the kids to hayrides and Hunt Brothers Pizza, swim in the large pool and enjoy special events such as Veterans Day. Book for Bluegrass Festivals in June and September. This year’s headliners for the June festival are Jim Lauderdale and Songs from the Road Band. Reserve early at (828) 497-9204.

SOUTH CAROLINA HAS MAJOR ART FESTIVAL

Brookgreen Gardens, just across U.S. 17 from Huntington Beach State Park, Murrells Inlet, will hold its 21st Annual Art Festival June 5-6 in a setting of sculptures, majestic live oak trees and artist booths. The Gardens are a National Historic Landmark. Campsites at the state park have water and electric. Some sewer hookups are available. One of the South’s most important art shows, this one attractions top national talent. State park reservations, 1-866-345-PARK

TEXAS NEW STATE PARK AWAITS FUNDING

The new Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, Strawn, is still $9 million away from fruition but volunteers are already at work to help with plant and animal surveys and other maintenance chores. Meanwhile, Tucker Lake is open for fishing and no fishing license is required. There is no boat ramp and gas motors aren’t permitted. The park’s vast acreage is in the Western Cross Timbers Eco region of North Central Texas. In time the park’s facilities will include camping, boating, hiking and nature watching.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE PARK HAS ENGINES GALORE

The Engines and Wheels Festival on May 29 at North Bend State Park, Cairo, features old-fashioned engines and “turn of the century” industrial, oil field and farm machinery. See live demonstrations, craft vendors, food booths and more for all ages. Admission is free. Located among the Mid-Ohio Valley’s hills, lakes and streams, North Bend State Park offers varied recreational facilities in a pastoral setting. Named for the horseshoe curve of the North Fork of the Hughes River, this year-round park is threaded with hiking trails and has abundant wildlife. Rail buffs and hikers know it for its 72-mile North Bend Rail Trail, which follows a rail-banked B&O Railroad corridor with several tunnels along the way. The park has two campgrounds, one with large sites for big rigs with slides. Make RV reservations at (304) 643-2931 for park or event information. More info here.

