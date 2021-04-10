Some 2019-2020 Sprinter RVs, vans recalled

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The multifunctional display in the instrument cluster may not be adjustable and appear too bright in certain lighting conditions. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, “Control and Displays.”

A display that is too bright can hinder the driver’s vision, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will update the instrument cluster software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 24, 2021. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3DISPKI.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV and RV-related recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the free Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.

##RVT995b