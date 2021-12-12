Campground and RV Park News, December 11, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

COVID restrictions are in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required. Many campgrounds are having special events, sometimes at added cost, for Christmas and the New Year. Note that some campgrounds, especially those in colder climates, invite the public to drive-through winter light displays, but are not open for camping.

DATELINE: December 11, 2021

ALABAMA STATE PARK HAS HALF MARATHON

Run the “Race to the Cave” half marathon on March 20 at Cathedral Caverns State Park, Woodville. The annual race starts on the roads of a beautiful valley and ends with a 1.2 mile finish through Cathedral Cavern Cave, which the temperature at that time of year ranges from 40 to 63 degrees. Entrants get a T-shirt, pulled pork sandwich at the end, and a discount on lodging (but not camping). For race information and sign-up go here. The campground has campsites with water and electric. There are no sewers nor dump station. Cave tours are held daily and last 90 minutes. Cost is $20 for ages 13 and over. Reservations for the tour are suggested but not required. Construction of a new campground is underway, so get current information and reservations at l-256-728-8193.

CALIFORNIA CAMPGROUND EVENT FOR YOGA

Join like-minded folks at the 7th Annual AcroRocks New Year’s Retreat in Joshua Tree National Park’s Indian Cove Campground December 28-January 2. Activities include yoga, AcroYoga, Thai massage, rock climbing and community fun. Cost is $800 including meals, massage and guides. Camping and climbing gear will be available for rent. This large campground, best for small rigs, has 101 campsites but no hook-ups nor drinking water. Water and an emergency phone are available two miles away at the ranger station. Most sites can accommodate up to six people but smaller sites cannot. [We just checked their website and the event is sold out. Sorry. Maybe next year. But check out the Campground here.]

FLORIDA STATE PARK HAS NEW FISHING PIER

Parts of the Lake Osprey Trail will be closed until further notice as crews construct a new fishing pier on the lake at Oscar Scherer State Park, Osprey, in Southwest Florida. On December 21, the day begins with coffee presented by park volunteers and ends with Karaoke Night, a fun event for registered campers only. The campground has 104 fully campsites with electric and water hookups plus a picnic table and grill. Maximum rig size is 36 feet. A laundry and restrooms are provided. Known for its bird watching, this park is home to an eagle nesting area and the threatened scrub jay and a wealth of other wildlife. Hike miles of nature trails and visit the Nature Center. The 12-miles Legacy Roller Blading Trail from Sarasota to Venice runs through the park. Reserve a campsite at 1-800-326-3521; for information call the park at (941) 483-5956.

FLORIDA SCHEDULES SPRING MOTORCYCLE RALLY

In North Florida, the Emerald Coast RV Resort is just one of the venues where the massive Thunder Beach Motorcycle Spring Rally meets April 27 to May 1. The pet-friendly campground has two heated pools, hot tub, fitness center, game room and bocce, pickleball and basketball courts. Reservations at the gated resort should be made early for these dates. At the free motorcycle rally, which has events all over town, find more than 200 vendors, bike shows with judging, live music, motorcycle stunt shows, a bike parade, beauty pageants, poker runs and more. Call the campground at (850) 235-0924

PENNSYLVANIA CAMPGROUND GETS INTO THE SPRING SWING

April 1-3 is Getting Back to Basics weekend at the Jellystone Camp Resort at Mill Run, near Pittsburgh. When spring comes it’s time to get back into the camping spirit with camping fun basics such as a nature scavenger hunt, campfire stories, a sack race, tug-of-war, three-legged races and s’mores making. Spring value rates are in effect until May 26. The park has full-service campsites, a restaurant, store and a long list of activities, some included and some, such as ceramics and Paintball, at extra cost. (724) 455.2929 or click here.

TEXAS STATE PARK HAS LONGHORN INTRODUCTIONS

On select dates including January 28, visitors at Copper Breaks State Park join a park ranger to learn the history and origins of the famous Texas Longhorn. This park is the home of the official Longhorn herd. The program is subject to cancellation because of bad weather or unavailable longhorns. Bring a hat, sunscreen and water for the free outing. Sign up for the program on your chosen date at (940) 839-4331. Make campground reservations at (512) 389-8900. Campsites have water and electric hook-ups, fire ring, picnic table and grill. The 1,898-acre park has miles of hiking and horseback trails, two small lakes and monthly stargazing programs.

Stay Tuned

Plans are in the works for 12 additional RV sites at the Schroon Lake RV Campground in Pottersville, New York.

The interpretive walkways at Fontainebleau State Park in Louisiana are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida debris.

In Ontario, major infrastructure upgrades have begun on the 301-site, 1950s-era Riverside-Cedar Campground between Morrisburg and Upper Canada Village. Upgraded will be water, sewage and electric hook-ups, washrooms, the shoreline and overall layout. A timeline has not been announced.

Improvements are planned for Harvest Park RV Campground in Holyoke, Colorado. Campsites that were ten feet wide will be expanded to make room for slides. A total of 12 new spaces will be 18 feet wide and 30 campsites will become fifteen 20-foot-wide sites.

In Fall Lake Township outside Ely, Minnesota, Silver Lake Lodge has been approved to expand under new owners. At present there are 12 cabins, 11 motel units and 36 campsites plus a lodge and restaurant.

In Somerset County, Pennsylvania, the campground at Quemahoning Reservoir will open in 2022 with three new RV sites and new washrooms.

