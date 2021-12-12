In Three Little Pigs’ terms, is your RV made of straw, sticks or bricks?

Is your RV made to last? What if the Big Bad Wolf showed up and tried to blow it down? How well would it fare?

Let’s be honest here – those cheap little travel trailers that Camping World sells for $20,000 (and finances for 15 years!) do not last. Have you ever seen one that flipped while going down the road? At times it’s hard to figure out what it was to begin with. It ain’t pretty one little bit!

On the other hand, if you spend $500,000 on a big ol’ diesel pusher, it might fare better. It still won’t survive a serious bashing, but it’ll look a lot better than that little old “stick and tin” (industry term for cheap entry-level travel trailer) model.

So how do you feel about yours? Straw, Sticks or Bricks? How many potholes can it encounter before it starts throwing parts?

