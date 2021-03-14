Campground and RV Park News, March 13, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: March 13, 2021

RED ALERT: Yellowstone National Park has added all but three campgrounds to its reservations-only list. The only places now for first-come campers are Lewis Lake Campground, Indian Creek Campground and a portion of Pebble Creek. Collectively, they offer 166 campsites that will be available without a reservation.

ARIZONA STATE PARK NEARS PROJECT COMPLETION

Nearing completion at Lake Havasu State Park are new restrooms and showers and improvements in the roads. The year-round park is in the heart of Lake Havasu City for shopping, dining, London Bridge and special events. The park’s Arroyo-Camino Interpretive Garden displays local desert flora. Fish, boat, swim off a white sand beach. Campsites have 50-amp electric, a fire ring and picnic table. Many special ranger-led events are scheduled regularly. Phone: (877) 697-2757

FLORIDA PANHANDLE RESORT EXPANDS

At Live Oak Landing in Freeport, the third of its planned expansions is on the way with 31 concrete RV pads that will be completed by this fall. A new guest laundry and indoor-outdoor gathering space are being added. Located on the Choctawhatchee River system, the pet- and kid-friendly property features a pool, playground, a boat ramp, walking paths and more. Grayton Beach is 20 minutes south of the resort; a golf course is 10 minutes away. Nightly, monthly and seasonal rates are available. A concierge is on call and the resort has Wi-Fi, boat rental and a boat launch. Phone: 1-877-436-5063

INDIANA STATE PARK TURNS TURTLE

McCormick’s Creek State Park, Spencer, is a trip for the critter-loving family. Take pony rides out of the horse barn, go kayaking, and feed turtles at the creek during special events, including some in March. The park has a rich human and geological history. McCormick’s Creek and southern Indiana were shared hunting grounds for the Delaware, Miami and Shawnee before their forced removal. Call the park at (812) 829-2235. The park has 190 campsites with electric and water. There are restrooms, showers and a camp store, but some facilities are unavailable in winter. Call the Nature Center for information, dates and reservations for the turtle feeding. Phone: (812) 829-4344

MINNESOTA STATE PARK BUILDING NEW CAMPGROUND

Until now, camping at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park on the North Shore has offered only walk-in camping. Now drive-in sites and a mountain bike trail are in the plans with a target opening date of this fall. The new Shipwreck Campground will have 46 sites with electric hookup. A bathroom and shower building will also be added. Hikers and bikers at the park will have direct access to the Gitchi-Gami State Trail and a new network of mountain bike trails under construction. Phone: (218) 595-7625

NEW HAMPSHIRE FOCUS ON ATV FUN

Jericho Gateway Family Campground, Berlin, is growing in five phases, starting with 150 campsites including full-hookups with cable and Wi-Fi. The 300-acre property is one mile from the entrance to Jericho Mountain State Park and has direct trail access to the Yamaha Connector Trail, Jericho Mountain State Park, the restaurants and activities of Berlin and Gorham, and the 1000-mile + trail network throughout Coos County (Ride the Wilds). A website is under construction. Phone: (603) 556-2371

OKLAHOMA STATE PARK HAS NEW CAMPGROUND

Expected to open by the end of May is a campground and restaurant at Little Sahara State Park, Waynoka. Both are existing but newly acquired by the park, where facilities are being improved and expanded. RV sites and existing bathrooms are being renovated and three new restrooms are being built. Access roads are also being improved for better access to the park and the popular dunes, which are threaded with ATV trails. Phone: (580) 824-1471

TENNESSEE RESORT TO OPEN APRIL 2

Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort, Sevierville, will offer level RV sites on concrete pads, full hookups with 30, 50 and 100 amps, cable TV, and room for a rig up to 45 feet plus one vehicle. Most sites have a view of the river, mountains or both. Each site has cable, picnic table and fire ring. Categories range from Premium Pull-Thru to Executive Back-in Waterfront. It’s in the heart of Pigeon Forge attractions, handy to crafts shops, the Titanic Exhibit, restaurants and Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, the Apple Barn and hiking and biking trails. (865) 446-1500

UTAH RV PARK GETS IN THE SWIM

The Grand Opening of the big new swimming pool complex at Echo Island Ranch RV Park in Coalville will be celebrated on April 1 from noon to 7. The park, only half a mile from Echo Reservoir, has 160 big rig-friendly sites with full hookups. The resort also has a laundry, tent sites, fire pit and restrooms with showers. Phone: (435) 336-2100

VIRGINIA STATE PARK

June 4-6 are free fishing days in Virginia, and Claytor Lake State Park, Dublin, offers a 21-mile-long, 4,500-acre lake that’s a-leapin’ with hungry fish. The park has campsites, cabins, rental bikes, a visitor center and gift shops. Some facilities are open seasonally only, so check ahead. Reserve your campsite at reserveamerica.com . For other information write resvs@dcr.virginia.gov or call 800-933-PARK (7275). Address other general inquiries to vastateparks@dcr.virgin

Stay Tuned:

Quarry Springs Campground, Newton, Iowa, will add 30 campsites, 29 for travelers and one for a caretaker. Showers and restrooms are planned; a dump station may be added. For information contact the city government at (www.) Newtongov.org

