RV dealer provides rare insider information to RVers

In this video from Haylett RV in Michigan, Josh “the Nerd” provides a rare insight into the current state of the RV industry and how it is affecting RVers. It is very unusual that an RV dealer talks so candidly and provides insider information to RVers.

Josh talks about how RV manufacturers are once again raising their prices to dealers (3 to 5 percent) and what that means to you (higher retail prices, of course). He offers tips on buying an RV. He adds that it could easily be months before a particular RV purchased today is delivered.

Josh shows a photo of his used RV sales lot, revealing mostly empty pavement with a mere three RVs, two of which are already sold. He explains how inventory is so low, not only with his dealership but others, that some dealers even put RVs that are in for service in front of the dealership. That makes it look like the dealer has more inventory to sell than it really does.

There is a little hype here for Haylett RV, but the information is overwhelmingly candid and very valuable to RVers. This insider information is helpful whether they are buying, selling or simply like to keep informed about the RV industry – where it is and where it is headed.

