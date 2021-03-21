Campground and RV Park News, March 20, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: March 20, 2021



ARKANSAS HAS NEW KOA

New to the KOA family since last fall and now in the 2021 KOA directory is the Harrison KOA, formerly Parker RV Park on Sky Lane. RV travelers find back-in, pull-in and pull-through sites, good cell phone coverage, 15/20/30 amp sites with 50 amps available, showers and restrooms, pizza delivery to the campsite, a new zero entry pool and ongoing improvements. It’s located between Branson and Eureka Springs. (870) 743-2267

BRITISH COLUMBIA GETS NEW ISLAND CAMPGROUND

Construction will begin in March, and 35 modern RV sites plus cabins and tent sites are expected to open in September in Tofino. The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation will build the Tsawaak RV Resort and Campground as a way to introduce RV travelers to their culture. Sign up for updates at http://tsawaakrvresort.ca/. See ferry schedules for getting there in an RV.

CALIFORNIA GOLF COURSE TO BECOME RV PARK

In Hercules, the city’s 18-hole Franklin Golf Course is expected to be turned into an RV resort. Only the driving range will be retained. Subject to environmental review but expected to begin construction in October, the project will include a new, two-story clubhouse, playgrounds, pickleball and horseshoe areas, 160 RV sites plus walk-in tent sites, dining facilities, a fitness and wellness center and an outdoor swimming pool. For now the best contact is city officials, 510-799-8248 or rreber@ci.hercules.ca.us

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND OFFERS AIRSTREAMS

The 10-acre Big Pine Fishing Lodge at MM 33 in the Florida Keys has been acquired by Cove Communities of Phoenix, Arizona. New owners will offer six on-site Airstream trailers for rent in addition to 97 RV sites, five motel rooms and 72 rustic campsites. Visit covecommunities.com or call 305-872-2351.

FLORIDA HURRICANE RECOVERY INCLUDES CAMPGROUND

Remember Mexico Beach, the Panhandle waterfront community that was almost completely destroyed in Hurricane Michael? El Governor RV Park on the beach is now open and the park’s hotel is expected to reopen next year. Available are 66 RV sites, all with 30- and 50-amp service, full hook-ups, cable TV and Wi-Fi. The park has a coin laundry and bath house, all a few footsteps from the famous white sand beach. Pets are permitted at a fee of $1 per pet per day regardless of length of stay. Long-term rates are available with a limit of four months. (850) 648-5432.

NORTH DAKOTA CAMPGROUND UPGRADED

The old Civilian Conservation Corps Buffalo Gap Campground near Maah Daah Hey Trail, Theodore National Park, in the Dakota Prairie Grasslands has been upgraded by the USDA Forest Service for RV travelers, tenters and equestrian campers. The main trailhead is being expanded. New trails and a pressure water system with showers ($) is added. Some sites will be ADA compliant. Parking and 46.5 miles of roads are being improved and resurfaced. The campground now has a site for a host, so day-to-day maintenance of facilities is overseen. RV sites are available on a first-come basis. (701) 989-7300

OHIO KINGS ISLAND TO OPEN LUXURY RV RESORT

Kings Island Camp Cedar, a 50-acre luxury outdoor resort and RV park, will open this spring (dates are still uncertain) with 164 full-service RV sites, dining, an enormous zero-entry pool and additional resort features planned. Kings Island Amusement Park is a major theme and water park one mile from Camp Cedar. Just off of I-71 in Mason, Camp Cedar is a 25-minute drive from Cincinnati, less than 1.5-hour drive from Columbus, and two hours from Indianapolis. Contact info@visitcampcedar.com (513) 701-9635

UTAH FILM FEST INCLUDES RV TRAVELERS

In Kanab, the 3rd Annual Film Festival is scheduled for April 29-May 2. It’s a four-day celebration of film, industry workshops, parties and networking with screenings at different venues including Moqui Cave. Attendees can sign up to go on a locally led hike and a specialty tour to learn about the 300 films that have been shot here since the 1930s. Interactive workshops will be held in topics including screenwriting and creating music for films. Get a VIP ticket package for best access to all events. Sponsors of the event include Dark Sky RV Campground. Amenities include fiber optic Wi-Fi, private bath suites, open air laundry, an archeological dig pit for kids and an off-leash park for pets. (435) 819-0992

VIRGINIA RV PARK CELEBRATES BEACHY MOTHER’S DAY

In Virginia Beach, the Holiday Trav-L-Park is planning wine tastings for Mother’s Day. Check the schedule of events including children’s activities. Events are subject to change. Enjoy the pool and a full menu of resort features in the heart of the many attractions this vacation area offers. (757) 425-0249.

VIRGINIA CAMPGROUND CHANGES OWNERS

Cherrystone Family Camping Resort (“Cherrystone”), Cape Charles, is now a member of Sun RV Resorts. Cherrystone is a 300-acre site on Chesapeake Bay. More than 700 sites provide sun or shade. Campers find regular weekend family events, five swimming pools, wildlife, four fishing piers, a beach, dog park, General Store and bait and tackle supplies. (757) 331-3063

Stay Tuned

• The Raleigh County park at Lake Stephens, West Virginia, nine miles from Beckley, has had RV sites only for long-term campers, but now four sites are being made available to short-termers. A permit is required. Go to wvdnr.gov

• In St. George, Utah, a new, high-end, mixed-use development is said to include RV sites. Details are still sketchy and the website not yet fully available. Call (435) 632-1994

