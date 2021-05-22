Campground and RV Park News, May 22, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers breaking news for RV travelers. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, type of RV, budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are still in place and may vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Gather details and driving directions from multiple sources including the campground, GPS, state highway sources and event sponsors. Then call the campground directly before leaving home. Many websites are incomplete or out of date and GPS can’t always be trusted with hard-to-find campground addresses.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: May 22, 2021

CONNECTICUT CAMPGROUND HAS EARLY CHRISTMAS

Activities are pending but things look hopeful for the Christmas in August weekend at Lone Oak Campsites in East Canaan, scheduled for July 30 – August 1. Decorate your campsite to win a prize. Santa will bring presents to every site. (Bring your own wrapped and labeled gifts for your children.) Known for its zesty theme weekends, the campground has two swimming pools, a hot tub, full bar and dancing in the Hayloft Lounge, a big rec hall with bingo, playgrounds, coin-op showers and laundry and a well-stocked deli and store serving sandwiches, grinders and hot French fries. Call (860) 824-7051 or email Info@loneoakcampsites.com

FLORIDA’S HISTORIC LINGER LODGE IS CLOSED

The good news is that the reopening date is early 2022 for this landmark on the Braden River in Bradenton. TV weatherman Al Roker called Linger Lodge “weird” – and that’s just fine with folks who love the opportunity to camp in a waterfront campground under ancient live oaks and to feast on alligator bites, frogs legs and other Florida specialties. When it reopens, the campground will have new bathhouses, a new clubhouse, new laundry and all new utilities, roads and site pads. All RV sites will have Wi-Fi and 30/50-amp power. Phone (941) 755-2757 or email linger.lodge@yahoo.com. Get updates at the website.

FLORIDA HAS AIR-CONDITIONED “YARD” SALE

Local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in air-conditioned comfort on June 26, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Admission is charged. The South Florida Fair has 200 camping spaces with full hookups including 30- or 50-amp power. The large Fair complex includes Yesteryear Village, a unique cultural attraction with live interpretive characters telling about life in South Florida prior to 1940. More info here.

MAINE WELCOMES WINDJAMMER LOVERS

Relive the golden years of schooner travel June 27 to July 3 during Windjammer Days in Boothbay Harbor. Tall ships are standing by to offer day and overnight cruises themed in every topic from knitting and racing to quitting smoking and whaling. Or just hang out in the quaint community to enjoy the passing ships during days and evenings filled with live music, Maine seafood, fireworks and sea air. Stay at the Shore Hills Campground and RV Park, 3.5 miles north of Boothbay Harbor. It has shuttle service. Big-rig friendly with full hookups including 30/50-amp power, the campground has open or wooded sites, camp store and gift shop, a dump station, laundry, public phones, cable TV, hot showers and propane. If you don’t have a lobster kettle they’ll lend you one. Reserve a campsite or cabin here.

NEW JERSEY STATE PARK IS LIVING HISTORY

Activities are gong on constantly at Allaire Village in Farmingdale, where history is relived every day with displays, programs, hikes, markets, concerts, tours and an antique railroad. Because of social distancing, capacities are limited for now, so register early for events as well as campsites. RV camping is at Allaire State Park, Wall Township, where you’ll find 3,000 areas, hiking paths, and 45 campsites with fire rings and picnic tables. The campground is open all year, but comfort stations are open only seasonally. (732) 938-2371

OREGON HAREFEST DELAYED UNTIL NEXT YEAR

Multiple stages, a huge RV camping area, reduced ticket prices and two star-studded days of music are in store for next year’s Harefest (“The Mother of All Tribute Festivals”) in Canby, scheduled for July 8-9, 2022. After two years of cancellations, you can now reserve for the massive tribute concert. Get the entire 2022 package with camping, after-hours parties, breakfast and great food and drink options throughout the grounds. The new location is the Clackamas County Fairgrounds. Also new will be more picnic tables and bleachers, larger RV spaces (now 20 X 40 feet) and a “festival within a festival” included in ticket prices. Info here.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE PARK OFFERS SWAMP PADDLE

Explore the unique natural wonders of 725-acre Blackjack Swamp in Pymatuning State Park, Jamestown, with a park ranger at twilight on June 30 – when nature is most active. Bring your own kayak or borrow one at the park. Advance registration is required and participants must be age 15 or older. The park has two camping areas, both with flush toilets and showers. Most campsites have electric hookup. Reserve your campsite and also register for the paddle. For details call (724) 932-3142

TEXAS WELCOMES NEW LAKEFRONT RV RESORT

Just north of Houston in Huffman, on the shores of Lake Houston, the new Retreat RV & Camping Resort has luxury features, zesty activities and luxury features such as spa, lodges and waterfront activities. The big club house has a fireplace and the kid-friendly, pet-friendly resort also has a convenience store, bath house and laundry station with washers and dryers. Play outdoor games including horseshoes and sand volleyball. See outdoor movies and swim in the big pool. Relax in the beer and wine pavilion. On the lake go paddle boarding, fishing and kayaking. On shore, hike wooded trails. Reservations are open now at (713) 766-4739.

WISCONSIN HOT ROD SHOW HAS RV SITES

The annual Symco Hotrod & Kustom Weekender is heating up for August 13-14, with entrant registrations closing August 1. RV sites, some with electricity, are 20 X 30 feet, so your RV, including tow vehicle, must be 27 feet or less. Larger rigs can park in the Spectator Lot. Come join the fun with cars, mini-bike races, music from 12 bands, food, swap meet, a pin-up contest and a few surprises. It’s held at the Union Thresherman’s Club on the banks of the Little Wolf River. Only 1964 and earlier vehicles meeting strict show criteria are allowed on the main grounds to preserve the unique atmosphere of historic Unionville. More info.

WISCONSIN ROCK FEST WELCOMES RV TRAVELERS

Head to Cadott for the annual Rock Fest, to be held July 15-17. It’s a 320-acre world of rock sounds, with 7,000 campsites, multiple stages and seas of food, drink and entertainment areas. Campsites measure 18 X 40 feet and options include VIP and electric sites. Water trucks and ice carts make the rounds but there are no water or sewer hook-ups. See a full listing of campground rules for entry and departure dates. Go here for info or phone (800) 326-3378.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1001b