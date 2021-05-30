Campground and RV Park News, May 29, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers breaking news for RV travelers. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, type and size of RV, budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are still in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Gather details and driving directions from multiple sources including the campground, GPS, state highway sources and event sponsors. Then call the campground directly before leaving home. Many websites are incomplete or out of date and GPS can’t always be trusted with hard-to-find campground addresses.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: My 30, 2021

IOWA MUSIC FESTIVAL HAS RV SITES

Country Thunder plays Forest City June 11-13. Headliners include Lynard Skynard, Old Dominion and Kane Brown. RV travelers with a three-day pass can make campground reservations with electric. No water or sewer hookups are available in the Heritage Park locale. Enjoy music, food, shopping and camping friendships. To get updates sign up for the newsletter here.

MONTANA STATE PARK HAS PIONEER DAYS

Unleash your inner pioneer at Bannack Days, to be held July 17-18 at Bannock State Park in Dillon. The setting is a ghost town that will be open for tours. Join costumed “pioneers” offering old-time music, food, demonstrations, gold panning and more. Have breakfast at the hotel. Dodge gun fights. Learn to quilt. Eat kettle corn and fry bread and swing your partner at the square dance. Admission is $5 for ages 8 and over. Call (406) 834-3413. This state park does not have camping, but nearby is Barretts Station Park, a Bureau of Reclamation park with tent and RV sites, handicap access, fishing and boating. More info here. Or contact http://www.usbr.gov/gp, telephone (406) 683-6472

OHIO PRESENTS RC FLIGHT CLASSIC

One of the largest radio control flight events in the nation takes place July 15-18 at Furey Field in Malvern. Two large areas are available for camping, one for tents and one for RVs. There are no hookups, but restrooms and showers are available and small, quiet generators are permitted. Pets on leash are allowed. RV sites measure 30 X 40 feet; tent sites are 25 X 20. “Flite Fest 2021, The Festival of Flight” is a family event with food vendors, live music, competitions, races, open flying, dogfights, competitions. Campsites are assigned on a first-come basis. Note that campers are required to have both festival tickets and a camping pass. Get details here.

OHIO PARK WITH 500 CAMPSITES HAS MUSIC FEST

Alive is a 4-day music festival with more than 30 artists on two stages in a park with 500 campsites, some with full hookups. The park in Mineral City also has a 1,500-acre lake, a camp store, food and drink, a nature center, boating and swimming. During the festival, July 15-18, enjoy children’s shows, activities and vendors. Info here, or contact the park here.

OHIO FAMILY MUSIC CAMP IS ON FOR AUGUST

Postponed last year and usually held over Memorial Day, the giant Summer Music Camp Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe looks good for the weekend of August 20-22 this year. See the website for camping rules, refund policies and the lineup of music artists by the dozens, playing multiple stages. It’s about the environment and social consciousness with related arts, games, a treasure hunt and more. Check it out here.

PENNSYLVANIA FARM SINGS THE BLUES

The 24-year-old Briggs Farm Blues Festival invites RV campers and all comers to a two-stage, three-day music event with spaces for everyone. Open camping has no hookups but there is room for all at this farm in Nescopeck July 8-10. Headliners include Blues Music Award winner Shemekia Copeland, guitarist Ana Popovik, The Campbell Brothers and dozens more. In Vendor Village you’ll find 40 booths selling clothes, records, handcrafted instruments and jewelry, information and food. Call (570) 379-3342 or email briggsfarmblues@gmail.com

VIRGINIA STATE PARK HAS ANNUAL ARTS FESTIVAL

The annual festival of the arts is back at Hungry Mother State Park, Marion. Come to see juried arts and crafts, live music, entertainers and food. Always held the third weekend in July, rain or shine, this year’s festival is July 16-18. Carefully study camping options at this large park. One of the park’s campgrounds, Camp Burson, the only campground with full hookups at some sites, is a mile from the park entrance. Campers have to return to the main entrance to have access to the park’s amenities such as swimming, concessions, shops and other campgrounds. Creekside campground has water and electric. (276) 781-7400; Email: HungryMother@dcr.virginia.gov

WISCONSIN CLEARS SKIES FOR THUNDER STORM

Country Thunder comes to Twin Lakes July 15-18 starring country greats including Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch and Kane Brown. Bring your RV for three days of music, dancing, food and a large choice of camping areas including dry sites and some with water and electric. New this year is a tent area where no RVs are permitted. Personal portable potties can be rented. Children under ten are free except for Platinum level tickets. To enter campgrounds, a three-day concert pass is required. This is also a good time to reserve your place for next year’s Thunder, already booked with stars including Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Lonestar, Tenille Townes, Sawyer Brown, Dallas Smith and many more. Get ticket and camping packages here.

WISCONSIN PICKS BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Dates are August 19-21 for the 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival at The Pines Music Park (formerly Whispering Pines Campground) in Eau Claire. Enjoy three days of Bluegrass and American music while camping on 120 wooded acres. All RVs longer than 20 feet require a reserved site. Read the long list of camping and ticket options and RV rules. Features include some sites with electric, a permanent shower house free to all campers, and a camp store selling firewood. You must bring your own fire ring. A long list of performing artists includes the Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, banjo artist Nora Brown, Katie Bellville and dozens more. Email for info here or phone (715) 602-4440. More info here.

OREGON HAREFEST DELAYED UNTIL NEXT YEAR

Multiple stages, a huge RV camping area, reduced ticket prices and two star-studded days of music are in store for next year’s Harefest in Canby. It’s scheduled for July 8-9, 2022. After two years of cancellations, you can reserve now for this massive tribute concert. Get the entire 2022 package with camping, after-hours parties, the breakfast and great food and drink options throughout the grounds. The new location is the Clackamas County Fairgrounds. Also new will be more picnic tables and bleachers, larger RV spaces (now 20 X 40 feet) and a “festival within a festival” included in ticket prices. See harefest.com for info.

Stay Tuned

A new KOA campground is coming to McComb, Mississippi, in partnership with the Love’s Travel Stop. A new partnership between Love’s and KOA isn’t fully announced yet but look for more good news when these two favorites of RV travelers get together.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1002b