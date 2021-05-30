Good News returns: Things to smile about this week, May 30, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

While we were going to shelve the “Good News” column for a while, we heard and we listened to you. We had so many people commenting and emailing that they liked the Good News section so much that we decided to bring it back, albeit every other week rather than weekly. We will keep sharing good news and, of course, the heartwarming and humorous animal videos. We still want to post more of our readers’ stories and hope people will submit their own good news so we can share them too. Please use the form at the bottom to do so!

Reader’s good news

We are happy to restart the “Good News” with one of our reader’s good news stories. Scott A. shared his family’s good news with us. “Our good news was the birth of our first grandchild! Kayleb was born on March 12th, one day after the beginning of the pandemic. My wife had flown up to help our daughter and wasn’t even allowed in the hospital! This week, the kids and Kayleb were in town for a short visit and it was wonderful to see him and hold him, and chase him around the house. Despite going 10 rounds with COVID, they’re all healthy and strong, and my wife and I are so grateful.”

“This is not our world with trees in it. It’s a world of trees, where humans have just arrived.” —Richard Powers

A rather unusual way to help save the forests and the planet is this unique way to invest in its future, with your future! An eco startup begun by Will Brown, Return to Nature, allows you to buy an acre of land for your burial plot and with the purchase, approximately 500 trees are planted on it. The grieving family can find solace knowing there is an eternal positive legacy, the rewilding of a forest. The cost is equal to about $3,000 U.S. dollars. The program is hoping to launch this year in Scotland.

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” —Coretta Scott King

Benton City, Washington, came together when Little, a small 20-year-old dog was attacked by coyotes. Little went missing for two days and owner, Jenny Hulbert, went on Facebook asking for help finding her.

Little finally showed up at home, but was in bad shape after the coyote attack. Jenny and Tracy, Little’s owners, thought they would need to put her down because the surgery was so expensive. But the good news is that the community that helped look for Little came to the rescue and raised the money for the surgery.

It is always a good reminder to keep your pets close by, particularly when camping in new areas.

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” —Winston Churchill

Good news for a lot of folks

George, a Virginia resident, came into an inheritance that he knew others needed more than he did. So George and his grandson, Miles, spent the last 30 days handing out $100 bills with a note, “Please accept this random act of kindness. If you don’t need it, feel free to share it with others.”

George said that “Some of us are doing better in the world than others. And those of us who are, need to share some of that good fortune with the ones who aren’t doing so well.”

Now for a couple of too-cute videos to smile about…

What did the buffalo say to his son when he left for college? “Bison.”

