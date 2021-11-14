Campground and RV Park News, November 13, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

Many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, especially for Thanksgiving weekend, and may require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts. Many RV campgrounds are having Thanksgiving dinners ($) or potlucks, so be prepared to bring food or reserve meal tickets.

DATELINE: November 13, 2021

ARIZONA RV PARK ROCKS COUNTRY BAND

Highway Outlaws Band presents country, rock classics and blues at Indian Skies RV Resort, Coolidge, on November 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. The gated community offers pull-through and back-in campsites with full hook-ups at nightly, weekly and seasonal rates. The busy resort has a large swimming pool, BBQ pit, billiards room, fitness equipment, horseshoes, a library, pet run, pickleball and shuffledboard courts, plus plenty of planned activities. (520) 723-7831.

ARKANSAS STATE PARK HIGHLIGHTS CHEROKEE CULTURE

At Lake Dardanelle State Park, Russellville, on November 20, see special programs and displays highlighting the Cherokee peoples who stopped here during the notorious Trail of Tears. Meet a park interpreter in the grassy area across from the visitor center at 1 p.m. to learn some of the games the Cherokees and other Native American tribes played to pass the time and develop their hunting skills. All ages welcome. There are 57 campsites in the Russellville area of the park (16 Class AAA, 14 Class AA, and 27 Class B) with 18 Class B sites in the Dardanelle area of the park. Phone (479) 967-5516.

CALIFORNIA CAMPGROUND HAS BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Write your letter to Santa and have it ready when you meet him live and in person at the outdoor pancake breakfast on December 18 at the Temecula/Vail Lake KOA. Christmas Carolers will provide the music and you’re welcome to join in as you fill up on a hearty breakfast of sausage, pancakes, cocoa or coffee and orange juice. Then have your picture taken with Santa and sit down for story time with Mrs. Claus. RV campsites with hook-ups accommodate rigs to 70 feet. The park has miles of hiking and biking trails, a dog camp, snack bar and mini-golf. For reservations call (800) 562-1873. For information phone (951) 303-0173.

GEORGIA STATE PARK HAS CAMPFIRES AND CAROLS

Come to Laura S. Walker State Park, Waycross, on December 4, for a family evening of hay rides, campfires, Christmas carols and s’mores. Meet at the amphitheater at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 plus $5 parking. This lakeside park on the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has 44 RV sites, a clubhouse, 18-hole golf course, fishing, boating, paddling, and a wealth of wetlands wildlife. Call (912) 287-4900.

KENTUCKY CAMPGROUND ADDS SITES

Acknowledging that more than 100 campers had to be turned away last season, city officials announced that seven new sites with full hook-ups will be available next April when the city-owned Livermore RV Park reopens. Currently there are 32 gravel pads. Only eight blocks from U.S. 431, the park has a country atmosphere, boat ramp on the Green River, 24-hour restrooms and showers, and picnic shelters with grills. Phone (270) 278-2854.

LOUISIANA STATE PARK BEGINS BIG EXPANSION

In St. Mary Parish, Cypremort Point State Park just celebrated its upcoming improvements with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new look will include 22 pull-through, full-hookup RV sites as well as a kayak launch ramp, expanded beach, a new concrete deck and fishing area with picnic tables and grills, an eight-foot-wide boardwalk through the swamp, and new surfacing for driving and parking areas. The park has a playground. The campsites are expected to open by 2023. Current admission for day use is free for seniors ages 62 and over, and children under age 3. A boat launch lies just outside the park. For information about current services, or when reservations for the new RV sites will open, call (337) 867-4510.

MANITOBA CAMPGROUND MORE THAN DOUBLES IN SIZE

It will be easier to get reservations for 2022 camping at Green Valley RV and Cabins in Grunthal. The current inventory of 62 sites is being expanded by an additional 119 sites. The camp has a 5.4-acre lake for kayaking and paddleboarding, 50-amp power available, 50 X 80-foot RV sites, a clubhouse and a gazebo with propane fireplace. The town, with its stores and three restaurants, is two miles away and St. Malo Beach and Park are 10 minutes away. Reservations for seasonal sites are now being taken at (204) 392-2060.

NORTH CAROLINA PARK HAS LIGHTS FESTIVAL

Tanglewood Park, Clemmons, is a complete recreation center with 44 campsites that will remain open for this year’s Festival of Lights through January 1. Guests of the campground receive free admission to the festival, which is an eye-popping lights display, shopping spree, Santa visit, hayrides, carriage rides, marshmallow roast and much more to fill an evening with Christmas cheer. Hours vary. For reservations call (336) 766-9540.

OREGON GIVES THANKS FOR FREE FISHING

Whaler’s Rest RV and Camping Resort, South Beach, on the Pacific coast WSW of Salem, is just one of the many RV resorts in the Beaver State to offer year-round camping and fishing. On Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27, you don’t need a license, tag or endorsement to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply. This resort has a clubhouse, cabins, RV sites, bicycle, hiking and nature trails, planned activities, indoor swimming pool, RV storage, dog park, a store, laundry, and plenty of outdoor action such as mini-golf, bocce, tennis and basketball. For information on November Free Fishing Days throughout the state call the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, (503) 947-6000. For camping reservations at Whaler’s Rest, Thousand Trails members call (800) 388-7788 and non-members, (888) 481-6348.

TEXAS CAMPGROUND HAS BUSY DECEMBER SCHEDULE

Come for a warm welcome and a warm winter with a December schedule filled with special events at the Port Lavaca / Matagorda Bay KOA, Port Lavaca. On December 11, there’s Movies under the Stars and Bingo. Kids Crafts are offered on December 17, followed by Movie Night and Hot Cocoa the next day. Make Cookies for Santa on December 24, and turn out for short films and cocoa on Christmas Day. New at the campground is a small craft launch ramp for vessels to 20 feet. Stay active in the arcade, play shuffledboard and pickleball. The park also has a hot tub/sauna and year-round pool, snack bar, salt water fishing from the pier and a pocket park where you can meet for checkers or ping pong. Spacious pull-through and back-in sites have full hookups. Some have concrete pads. Rigs to 90 feet can be accommodated. For information or reservations call (361) 893-5120.

