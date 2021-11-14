Storage charges while waiting for service? The other side of the story

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Last week we published a story regarding an RVer who had brought his rig in for service to a big RV dealer in Ontario, Canada. After four months, the reader tells us his rig is still in the dealer’s hands, and he’s being told he’s being charged $10 per day storage fees. The reaction from readers was swift, and some pretty angry. But then, like the man says, there’s always the “other side of the story.”

More information develops since last week

As we mentioned in our initial story, prior to publishing we made attempts to contact the dealership. Phone calls were fruitless, but an email was responded to. The dealership told us they couldn’t respond to particulars due to privacy concerns. Since press time, however, we’ve received more information that adds a bit more insight to the matter.

So what’s the other side of the story? First, the dealership tells us the RVer will not be charged any storage fees. But why would they ever consider charging storage fees? The dealership’s manager tells us they’ve had a huge problem with some of their customers. Some dealership customers “drop them off for service and leave them here until they can find a buyer, have a place to park it, or simply just to get free storage.” One RVer brought their rig in for a repair estimate and hasn’t authorized work to be done, nor picked it up. The drop-off was almost two years ago. If enough folks were to take unfair advantage of a dealer to get some “free parking,” then, understandably, dealers will have to do something to discourage such actions.

Is there more to the other side of the story? While there are warranty issues involved in the repair of this rig, the dealer says that wasn’t the whole problem. They tell us the customer’s unit needed a fair amount of insurance work, in addition to the warranty problems. “The lengthy delay is simply over the insurance claim, approval process, parts ordering, etc.,” we’re told.

A darker side

Had we been given this information prior to going to press, there might never have been a story here. But there is a darker side to the other side of the story. The dealer tells us that since the story was run, some unnamed individuals have vented their wrath on the dealer. “My already worn thin management team,” says the dealer, “has started to receive what I can only describe as hate messages from individuals who have had no experience with us.”

Hate messages? We do our best to accurately report the news, based on the facts we have available. Sometimes it stings. But for folks who’ve never dealt with a company to shoot arrows at a firm, based on what we’ve published, makes us sick at heart. The story has been picked up and spread on other media. We’d like to think that if there were any truly “hate messages” that they didn’t come from RVtravel.com readers. Yes, there’s plenty of room for disagreement on views here, but for someone to act in this way is uncalled for.

We’re happy that our reader has the cloud of “storage charges” cleared from hanging over his head. And we’re happy to be able to present the other side of the story from the dealer’s viewpoint. Please keep us in the loop.

More stories from Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1026b