Campground and RV Park News, November 20, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers time-sensitive news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative.

COVID restrictions are in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certificate may be required. Many campgrounds are having special events, sometimes at added cost, for Thanksgiving weekend. Note that some campgrounds, especially those in colder climates, have winter events such as light displays, but are not open for camping. Some drive-through lights events (such as the Charlotte Speedway) provide RV camping.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: November 20, 2021

ALABAMA STATE PARK CHALLENGES TRAIL RUNNERS

One of the most imposing trail runs in North America, the Blood Rock 25K, 55K, 50 Mile and 100 Mile, will take place December 3-5 at Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham. Even if you’re not a trail runner, it’s an exciting event to behold. In the 100-mile race, runners experience more than 50,000 feet of elevation changes and half that during the 50-mile. Some races are overnight. Trails are treacherous, some gentle, all run-able but immensely challenging. Sign up ASAP for the race ($50). Campground reservations can be made at (205) 620-2527 or here Sunday through Thursday. The park has 57 sites with full hook-ups, 27 with water and electric (all 30-amp service).

ARIZONA RESORT HAS BALLROOM EVENT

Don’t be surprised at the great evening you’ll have here. The Arizona Avenue Band plays at the Sunflower RV Resort, Surprise, on December 20. The community in Metro Phoenix is a zesty mixture of overnight RV sites, park models, homes, party patios, and billiards rooms, a room for sewing and quilting, pet park with agility course, horseshoes, pottery and ceramics, lapidary, and massage therapists. The ballroom/social hall has frequent dances and events. Nightly, weekly, monthly and seasonal rates are available. Phone (623) 583-0100.

CALIFORNIA WELCOMES ELF ON THE SHELF

At Fairplex RV Park, Pomona, you’re across the street from the razzle-dazzle Fairplex entertainment complex, where The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is showing now through January 2. Ride the all-new holly jolly trolley. Shop for gifts at the Christmas Village, and take a spin on the open-air ice rink. Ticket prices start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults depending on the date. Parking is $15. The wooded campground has free Wi-Fi, Jacuzzi and heated swimming pool. For camping reservations go here. As early as possible get tickets for the show, which sells out quickly, here.

FLORIDA FARM CAMP HAS COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

At the Bradenton/Hunsader Farms KOA Holiday, celebrate Christmas country style December 10-12 with more than 300,000 lights plus hayrides, train rides, Santa visits, music, snow, gift store, a petting zoo, and Christmas morning movies shown on a big screen. Dinner and other extras are offered for a fee. Rigs to 85 feet can be accommodated. Amenities include a K9 Kamp, snack bar, 50-amp service, fishing and Wi-Fi . Make reservations at (941) 322-2515; for information call (941) 322-2515.

FLORIDA YOUTH RANCH ANNOUNCES MUSIC FESTIVAL

Plan now for a family weekend of convivial springtime camping, folk music and down-home fun at the Sertoma Youth Ranch, Brooksville, March 11-13, 2022. Florida acoustical music will be performed, rain or shine, by Florida artists to benefit the non-profit youth ranch. Bring a chair. The weekend also includes a songwriting contest, workshops, arts, crafts, poetry reading, storytelling, and children’s activities including youth performances. These events are sponsored by outside vendors, so special camping rates are in effect. Some water and electric hook-ups are available. Admission is charged. (407) 791-0183

MISSOURI WINERY CAMPGROUND HAS ELVIS TRIBUTE

Wayne Thomas, known for his Elvis Tribute concerts, appears live on December 18 at Benton Ridge Winery and Campground, Warsaw. The year-round campground has full hook-ups, heated shower house, full bar with regular wine tastings, bistro with homemade pies fresh each day, and a whopping Saturday and Sunday breakfast. Dancing and live bands are scheduled most weekends in the large community building. Walk the park’s nature trails and fish the two ponds. Contact (660) 776-WINE.

NORTH DAKOTA INDOOR RV PARK LEASING FOR WINTER

Yes, this campground is indoors. It’s ideal for working full-timers who have jobs in North Dakota. Indoor Travel Park is in Watford City. Leasing a heated indoor space means an easier winter with no skirting required and shade in summer. Ten buildings accommodate 160 RVs, many of them homes to the state’s oil workers. Each indoor RV space comes with two outdoor parking spaces. The facility also has 70 outdoor RV pads. A common building provides place for folks to get together. It inludes couches, recliners, flat-screen TVs, vending machines, pool tables, restrooms, the management office and pick-up/drop-off laundry service. Phone (701) 339-0688 or email ndindoorrvpark@yahoo.com

OKLAHOMA CAMPGROUND GETS UGLY

Wear your most outrageous Christmas sweater to the Ugly Sweater Party, bring an unwrapped toy for the Community Children’s toy drive and you’ll have the time of your life at the K River Campground in Moyers on December 4. Call (580) 298-2442. The campground, known for its biker events and ATV trails, has indoor and outdoor features such as large pull-through sites with full hook-ups, kayaking, laundry, lounge, beer garden, volleyball court, cornhole, petting zoo and a large outdoor stage. Check the website, for schedules of more events.

TEXAS KOA BRINGS BACK SUMMER WITH DENNIS DAVIS

They say his music has the tropical spirit when Dennis Davis takes the stage. He’ll appear live at the Galveston Island KOA Holiday on December 18 with a program of original songs and Texas tunes. The campground has paved back-in and pull-through sites with full hook-ups including cable TV. Enjoy a full vacation with the private fishing pond, year-round outdoor pool, lazy river, hot tub, basketball court, pickleball, horseshoes and fully stocked camp store. For information or reservations call (409) 200-2745.

TEXAS RV RESORT SCHEDULES CHRISTMAS EXPO

More than 40 vendors will be on hand December 4-5 at the Country Club Park and Resort Center in Jasper to provide foods, beverages and wares. Both Santa and the Grinch will be here. Come for the hayrides, face painting, cotton candy, bounce house and your choice of 71 full service, big-rig-friendly RV sites. Two miles of concrete nature paths are ideal for everyone including people on wheels and parents with strollers. (409) 489-4899.

Stay Tuned

• At an elevation of 7,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada range, Huntington Lake reservoir near Fresno, California, is a major tourism destination winter and summer. Now a long-empty, 32-acre resort has new owners and hopes for a reopening. Lake Shore Resort has restaurants, a general store, RV campground and cabins. No further information is available while permits are pending.

• In West Fargo, North Dakota, increasing demand for campsites at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds calls for additional sites. Applications are being made for adding 71 RV sites with additional hook-ups for existing sites. (701) 282-2200.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “June Jeopardy, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.