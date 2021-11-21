Saturday, November 20, 2021

Do you communicate more by phone or text messages in a typical day?

By Chuck Woodbury
Most of us have cellular phones these days, and we’re using them for a lot more than making and receiving phone calls. For many of us, it’s more convenient to text a message to a friend or business associate than take the time to make a phone call. In a way, it’s more polite as well — not forcing someone to stop what they’re doing right at the moment to respond.

So which are you — a talker or a texter? Do you send or receive more texts in a day than phone calls? Or is it the other way around?

Let’s see how the RVtravel.com crowd communicates with their cell phones these days. Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by. It’ll be around shortly.

Oh, remember: Don’t text while you are driving! That’s dangerous!


