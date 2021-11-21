Do you communicate more by phone or text messages in a typical day?

Most of us have cellular phones these days, and we’re using them for a lot more than making and receiving phone calls. For many of us, it’s more convenient to text a message to a friend or business associate than take the time to make a phone call. In a way, it’s more polite as well — not forcing someone to stop what they’re doing right at the moment to respond.

So which are you — a talker or a texter? Do you send or receive more texts in a day than phone calls? Or is it the other way around?

Let’s see how the RVtravel.com crowd communicates with their cell phones these days. Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by. It’ll be around shortly.

Oh, remember: Don’t text while you are driving! That’s dangerous!



Did you respond to yesterday’s poll?

We asked you if you’ll spend this Thanksgiving with more or fewer people than 20 years ago. To respond or check how the voting is going, click here.