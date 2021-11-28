Campground and RV Park News, November 27, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: November 27, 2021

ARIZONA RV RESORT PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE OLDIES

Midnight Moon Dances will be held December 10 and January 7 at the Meridian RV Resort, Apache Junction. Classic rock and classic country bring back your favorite standards for nights of dancing in an active RV community that is a winter home for many American and Canadian RVers. The pet-friendly resort has an outdoor pool, hot tub, full hook-ups, fitness center and a clubhouse that’s the hub of frequent activities. Phone (480) 474-8900

CALIFORNIA CAMPGROUND HAS LIGHTS, ACTION

Throughout December at the KOA Monterey Bay/Santa Cruz, Watsonville, the Winter Wonderland Light Show is a daily bright spot, especially during Winter Wonderland Weekend III, December 17-19. S’mores and cocoa are served Friday while campers set up their light displays for the contest. Saturday is a busy day with letters to Santa, crafts, a scavenger hunt, train ride, movie night, and the Candy Cane Palm Tree Climb. Work on your RV lights that day too, because winners of the RV decorator contest will be announced Sunday. Donuts will be served. This KOA can host rigs to 90 feet. Amenities include cable TV, camp store and gift shop, year-round heated hot tub and swimming pool, campfire theater with stage and planned activities galore. Reserve your site at (800) 562-7701 or call (831) 722-0551 for information.

CALIFORNIA RV PARK AT ASIAN AMERICAN EXPO

This exposition at the Fairplex in Pomona began as a trade show and has grown into an extravaganza of entertainment. From across Asia come performers to fill nine stages with shows almost nonstop. Spend the day with vendors and three distinctive food courts. The focus theme is the Lunar New Year Festival. Dates are January 15-16, 2022. The RV campground at the Fairplex has wooded grounds, views of the San Gabriel Mountains, a heated swimming pool, hot tub, foods and free Wi-Fi. Phone (909) 593-8915 or see (www.) Fairplexrvpark.com For Expo information and tickets go to (www.) Asianamericanexpo.com

CANADA HAS 2022 SONGWRITER FESTIVAL

The listening, learning, performing, networking event of the year for songwriters is The Stan Rogers Folk Festival and Chedabucto Bay Folk Society weekend to be held in Canso, Nova Scotia, July 22-24, 2022. There are plenty of camping options, all with water, showers and outdoor privies available. Next year’s featured artists aren’t yet announced, so check in regularly with (www.) stanfest.com as plans come together. The award-winning festival attracts 10,000 or more attendees each year.

FLORIDA RESORT BEGINS ROCKIN’ CONCERT SERIES

The first of a three-concert rock ‘n roll series at the Okeechobee KOA Resort will be held January 16. Starring at this first concert will be the songs of Chicago such as “You’re the Inspiration,” and “Look Away.” Tickets for the series are $40 and went on sale November 1. For ticket and campground information call (863) 763-0231. The resort has full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, tennis, pickleball, three swimming pools, hiking trail, fitness center and a palm-fringed, 9-hole golf course, driving range and putting green. Nearby Lake Okeechobee is known for its fishing and boating. Reserve your campsite at (800) 562-7748.

FLORIDA RV RESORT TO REVISIT RAGTIME

Bob Milne, the world’s best ragtime and boogie woogie pianist, will perform January 5 at Travelers Rest Resort & Golf Course, Dade City. The 547-lot resort is a complete community made up of permanent residences and spaces for annual and seasonal RV travelers. Nightly rates are also available. The dog-friendly village has a heated pool and spa, exercise facility, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, pool table, covered bocce ball court, lakes and ponds, fishing and entertainment venues for frequent programs. (352) 588-2013

GEORGIA STATE PARK ROOTS FOR BEES

Sign up early for “Bee-yond the Honeycomb” to be held April 23, 2022, at Magnolia Springs State Park, Millen. Learn how to do your part in saving the bees by creating your very own bee habitat, a safe place for bees to hang out and refresh. Space is limited. Cost for the program is $3 plus $5 parking. Call the office to register, (478)-982-1660. The park has 26 RV sites, playgrounds, fishing, natural springs and, in season, a splash pad. For campground reservations go to gastateparks.org/reservations

SOUTH DAKOTA IS THE PLACE FOR A MOONLIGHT HIKE

Plan to be camping at the Lake Poinsett Recreation Area, Arlington, on June 25, 2022, to join a ranger-guided moonlight hike. An exploration party camped on the lake site in 1818 and now the park’s museum is a good place to learn about its history from pre-historic times to the late 1990s. Fish, camp, hike and paddle on the lake, which is also a good area for birdwatching. Campsites have electric hook-ups and a dump station is available. (605) 983-5085 or email LakePoinsett@state.sd.us

TEXAS CAMPGROUND WINS NEW YEAR’S EVE PRAISE

A good value in the heart of Austin, Pecan Grove RV Park is said to be the place to be for New Year’s Eve because you can walk easily to so many bars, restaurants and a food truck park for a night on the town. The tree-shaded park has full hook-ups, restroom/shower amenities, laundry, and daily, weekly or monthly rates. Phone (512) 472-1067

VIRGINIA PARK TAKES POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

A campground that is a SCUBA diving and training facility at heart, Lake Phoenix Scuba Park & Family Campground in Rawlings dares divers to take an icy dip on January 1 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The quarry offers the clearest waters in the mid-Atlantic region and is a natural home for bluegill, bass, turtles, and crawfish. In season, divers play paintball underwater and explore an underwater museum that includes sunken relics such as a helicopter. Winter hours apply until May 1, so call ahead for details on what is available for RV travelers. (804) 716-2199

Stay Tuned

• In Clinton, Tennessee, the Museum of Appalachia will open its new campground next summer. The village-size museum is a living history of life in pioneer days with actual homes, indoor and outdoor displays, costumed interpreters, a superb gift shop and a restaurant.

• The Sun RV Resorts family is now known as Sun Outdoors.

• In Morris, Illinois, a 29-site campground has finally been approved for a site along the Kankakee River. After an eight-year court battle, the campground, yet unnamed, will be built and will be open May 1 to October 28.

• In Alexandria, Minnesota, a new visitor center and 27 additional RV sites will be added to Lake Brophy County Park. The new building will have six bathrooms, a sink area and a warming center for winter use. The park has a fire pit, dock, primitive trails for hiking and mountain biking, a public beach and direct access to the Central Lakes Trail.

