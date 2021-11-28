Saturday, November 27, 2021

Have you spent a free night in a parking lot with your RV in the last year?

By RV Travel
How often do you spend a night in some place other than a traditional campground or RV park? Is it routine for you, or only on rare occasions when you can’t find an official campground or RV park to stay? Or maybe you don’t feel like tossing away $40 just to park and go to sleep for the night.

The most famous free “campground” is Walmart, where most stores will permit you to stay overnight in a self-contained RV in an out-of-the-way spot in their parking lot.

Let’s keep today’s poll simple and just ask you if you have spent a free night in the last year in a parking lot of one kind or another.

Remember, the poll can sometimes take a few moments to load, so stand by. It will be right along.

