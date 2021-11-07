Campground and RV Park News, November 6, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: November 6, 2021

ALBERTA CAMPGROUND SET TO EXPAND

Just northwest of Edmonton in Lac Ste. Anne County, approval is looking hopeful for a major expansion of Deep Creek Camping and Events, Sangudo, in 2022. The proposal calls for 75 new RV sites, zip lines, miniature golf and more. The seasonal park has a camp store, 130 campsites with full- or partial-hookups, and frequent events such as drive-in movies.

(780) 204-0497

CALIFORNIA STATE PARK SEES STARS

A Star Party for viewing planets, constellations, and other celestial objects in the night sky through some amazing telescopes will meet at the visitor center at Red Rock Canyon State Park, Cantil, on November 27. Get details in advance from the park office at (661) 946-6092. The site of spectacular red rock formations, cliffs and buttes, the park is at the southern tip of the Sierra Nevada convergence with the El Paso Range. Every canyon is different, so stay to hike the trails, photograph sunsets and sunrises. In springtime after a wet winter, see the spectacular wildflower bloom. Dry camping is in designated sites on a first-come basis. Potable water is available.

FLORIDA STATE PARK BRINGS BACK FAMILY HIKE

Led by volunteers, the popular Sunday Family Hike & Outdoor Discovery is back at Wekiwa Springs State Park, Apopka, on December 5. Register before November 28. The hike is limited to 10 participants. Be prepared to walk three miles and bring water, snacks, masks, bug spray and comfortable clothing and shoes. Children are welcome if they can walk the distance or can be carried. Leaders are Don, an author and expert in edible plants, and Noreen, a wildflower expert. (407) 553-4383. The park has 60 campsites with water and electric. There are also primitive and equestrian camps. Make camping reservations at (800) 326-3521.

FLORIDA STATE PARK HAS DRIVE-THRU LIGHTS FEST

Special events are often and ongoing at Stephen Foster Folk Culture State Park, White Springs, which has resident artists, a carillon, museum and more, so their extra-special events are always above and beyond. The Festival of Lights, December 10-23, is just such a spectacle. Not only are the light displays a sight to see, there willl also be food stations, gift shops, demonstrations and even a simulated snowfall. The park has 45 oak-shaded sites with electricity, water, picnic table and fire ring. All campsites are ADA accessible. Two ADA accessible restrooms with showers are in the campground. A dump station is available. Festival schedules differ each day, so check ahead. 386-397-4331. More info here.

GEORGIA MOUNTAINS ABLAZE WITH CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

This year’s Mountain Country Christmas in Lights runs November 25 – December 23 at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee. Get tickets and camping reservations as early as possible. Admission is charged. Days and hours of the show vary. Lose yourself in a world of Christmas music, lights, many arts and crafts booths, food vendors, entertainers and photo ops with Santa. See festival information and the campground map here to choose your site and order tickets for the show. Paved sites are available with full hookups and Wi-Fi. Other sites have water and electric only. Reserve by phone at (706) 896-4191.

NEW MEXICO STATE PARK HAS BALLOON GLOW

Come to Red Rock Park, Church Rock, also known as Red Rock Arena, for the Red Rock Balloon Rally December 3-5. See details here. Mass ascensions take place daily, so don’t miss a minute of the show. The park has two campgrounds with water and electric hookups. While you’re there, don’t miss the Red Rock Museum, known for its outstanding collections of Native American jewelry. Call (505) 722-3839

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND TO HAVE SNODEO

December 10-12 is the weekend for the 45th annual Snodeo in Old Forge, when the Old Forge Camping Resort invites snowmobile owners, dealers, manufacturers and experts to get together for family fun. In winter, only electric hookups may be available for RVs. In season and when temperatures allow, full hookups are available. There are also cabins and plenty of room to park your snowmobile trailer. See a showcase of vintage snowmobiles, performance shop modified runs, food, fireworks and raffles, vendors, and swaps. Raffle drawings are on Sunday morning. Old Forge is NNE of Rome. Book here or call (315) 369-6011.

NORTH CAROLINA SPEEDWAY SHINES

Charlotte Motor Speedway crews will spend an estimated 5,000 hours to arrange what is one of the most ambitious light displays of the season. Speedway Christmas, a drive-through event, will be open November 19 – January 16. Drive the 3.75-mile course while hearing the synchronized musical narration on your car radio. Before or after the show, shop the many attractions in the infield for Santa photos, s’mores and cocoa, gifts and Christmas movies. Tickets are priced at $30 to $70 (for a fast pass) and are good for one vehicle and up to 15 persons. The Speedway offers year-round RV camping with full hookups, Wi-Fi, volleyball court, showers, laundry, pet run and playground. The ticket hotline is (800) 455-FANS. For RV reservations go here and click on Camping.

SOUTH CAROLINA PARKS HAVE FREE DAY

Admission is free to South Carolina State Parks on November 26, and that include tours of three homes located in state parks or state historic sites. State officials hope you will take pictures and post them on social media using the hashtag #OptOutsideSC. The aim of the promotion is to encourage people to spend more time outdoors on the day after Thanksgiving. Camping is not included in the free deal. Stay up to date with the state’s many parks, which will also be having 12 Days of Deals, December 1-12, offering discounts and special events. Info here.

TEXAS CAMPGROUND DOES NEW YEAR’S POOL PARTY

Reserve early to enjoy live music with Texas singer/songwriter Tone Salinas at the pre-New Year’s party, 2 to 6 p.m. at the Galveston Island KOA on December 31. The campground has easy access to the beach plus cable TV, playgrounds, Wi-Fi ($), a year-round pool and hot tub/sauna, dog Kamp, Lazy River and a camp store. Campsites accommodate rigs to 65 feet. For reservations call (409) 200-2745; for information phone (409) 200-2745.

Stay Tuned

• Boggy Creek Resort and RV Park in Kissimmee, Florida, still known by locals as East Lake Fish Camp (it’s on East Lake Tohopekaliga), has a new owner. The oak-shaded park has 250 RV sites, a 150-berth marina, large pool and a restaurant. Further plans for the park have not been announced.

• In Preston, Connecticut, Foxwood Casino is said to be opening a luxury campground on tribal land in 2023.

• New owners of the Abert’s Rim Oasis RV Park in Lake County, Oregon, have changed the name to Oregon Outback RV Park. Contact oregonoutbackrv.com

• In Tofino, British Columbia, the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is developing a new resort and campground. It will be known as the Tsawaak RV Resort & Campground.

