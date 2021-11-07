How would $6 per gallon of gas or diesel affect your RVing?

You’ve likely noticed that the price of gasoline and diesel is going up. Way up. It’s now topped $5 a gallon in some areas and shows no sign of going down any time soon. Filling the fuel tank of a truck, motorhome or big diesel pusher is getting pretty darn steep.

Does this concern you? If it continues to rise will you cut back on your RVing? Heck, maybe you already have.

Our question today is about whether you would change your RVing habits if the price were to reach $6. We asked a similar question six months ago about the possibility of the price reaching $5. We’ll compare the results after the results of today’s poll are in. We’ll report back next week. (Please leave politics out of your comments. Thank you.)