Campground and RV Park News, October 16, 2021

Admission fees (but not camping and other services) at national parks and sites on November 11 is free.

DATELINE: October 16, 2021

ARIZONA STATE PARK HEARS MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS

During the Music in the Mountain series at Catalina State Park, Tucson, the theme for the November 6 concert is “Way Out West.”. That’s also the name of the featured local band and the free program, starting at 4 p.m. with Western music, fun activities and the music group’s specialty, Western swing. The park’s campground has a dump station, visitor center/park store, hot showers and RV sites with water and electric, picnic table and grill. Call the park at (520) 628-5798. Make camping reservations at (877) 697-2757.

ARKANSAS CELEBRATES VAN LIFE

“Vanarchy in the Ozarks” is three days of family-friendly live music, craft beer, activities, dancing, food and more to be held November 5-7. Entertainers include the Ben Miller Band and blues artist Rachel Ammons. All campers welcome including kids and dogs. There are some limited hookups but plenty of space for dry camping at the Ponca locale west of Jasper. This is a pack-it-in, pack-it-out event. Bring your own food and beverages but vendors will also be on hand. (If you are a vendor, register in advance.) Get details, directions and tickets here.

FLORIDA STATE PARK PRESENTS TONEY ROCKS

Known for his Folk Alliance style, singer-songwriter Toney Rocks (“Born to Live Free”, “No Road Too Long”) will present a free “Evening with Toney Rocks” at Highlands Hammock State Park, Sebring, on November 6 at 7 p.m. The campground has electric and water hookups, a dump station, restrooms, showers, laundry and dishwashing stations. Each site has a fire ring and picnic table. Maximum total rig length is 50 feet. A few sites are paved and ADA compliant. The 9,000-acre park has a museum, bicycle paths, and playground, and is on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. For camping reservations call (800) 326-3521. For program information call the park at (863) 386-6094.

GEORGIA STATE PARK KNOWN FOR SCAVENGER HUNTS

Scavenger hunts are old-fashioned family fun for RV campers and are held often at F.D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Bring the kids for the Eye Spy Scavenger Hunt on November 6. You’ll have from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find everything. Start anytime. Pick up checklist and rules at the park office. Then bring your entry to the office before 4 p.m. and they’ll call to tell you where to pick up your prize. The park has 115 RV campsites, a fishing lake, playground with outdoor fitness equipment, and Wi-Fi at the park office. Call (706) 663-4858 for information. For reservations phone (800) 864-7275.

GEORGIA STATE PARK PRESENTS BIRDS OF PREY PROGRAM

The date is November 20 for the “Soaring at the Sweetwater Birds of Prey Program” at Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lithia Springs. Pre-registration is required at (770) 732-5871 and costs $10 per person. See live animals and fun activities for all ages plus an introduction to seven native Georgia raptors and their habits, habitat and their struggle to survive. The park has tent sites. RV camping with full hookups is nearby at Sweetwater Creek Reserve.

INDIANA STATE PARK HAS WOMEN’S HIKING

Join the monthly Women’s Hiking Series on November 13 at Clifty Falls State Park, Madison. Register by calling the Nature Center at (812) 273-0609. When you register you’ll be told when and where to meet up. Hikes are usually one to two hours. The scenic park has four major waterfalls and a total of 22, so every hike is different. The park has campsites, 106 with electric hookups, 63 sites without. Call the park at (812) 273-8885 and make camping reservations at ReserveAmerica.com.

KENTUCKY STATE PARK HAS VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS

Reserve early for the holiday season’s “Merry and Bright” days at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Bardstown. On November 19-24, hear a choir in Victorian costumes sing “My Old Kentucky Home” and other appropriate songs as you view the Christmas decorations at the historic Old Kentucky Home. Cost of the tour is $14. The campground has 39 sites with water and electric, showers, restrooms and dump station. A grocery store and laundry are nearby. To make reservations, go here. For information on the park and for dates for mansion tours throughout the holiday season, call (502) 348-3502.

TENNESSEE STATE PARK RANGER TEACHES COMPASS SKILLS

Meet Ranger Marty Silver on November 11 for a two-hour, outdoor session on using old-fashioned navigation methods with maps and compasses, which will be provided. Be dressed for the weather, and with proper footwear for walking over uneven terrain. Warriors Path State Park, Kingsport, is a 950-acre park named for the Great Indian Warpath used by the Iroquois in war raids with the Cherokee and other tribes. The year-round campground has 94 campsites, all with water and electric hookups, tables, and grills. Bathhouses have hot showers and there are two dump stations. For information and to register for the event call (423)239-6786 or (423) 239-8531. Make camping reservations at (423) 239-7141 or here.

TEXAS TO WELCOME NEW JELLYSTONE PARK

All the bells and whistles of a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park are coming to Groesbeck, 25 miles from Waco. It will be known as the Waco East Jellystone Park. Opening is expected to be spring 2022. The 500-acre park will have a sand beach and Wibit obstacle course, a lake, swimming pool, pavilion for parties and activities, a camp store, dog park and 150 RV sites 40 X 100 feet, all with hookups. Call (254) 722-5629 or check the website. (Note: This goes to a generic Jellystone Park website. The specific campground’s website does not appear to be up and running yet.) Groesbeck is the home of Old Fort Parker Historic Site, where you’ll see a replica fort, museum and gift shop. The fort marks the site where a pioneer family was massacred by Comanches in 1836. See the site to learn the whole story.

VIRGINIA RESORT HAS TRAILS RUN ( CANCELED )

Roar around dramatically scenic Appalachian trails for Old Glory over Veterans Day weekend. Trail runs will be in honor of veterans and Gold Star families on November 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m . (canceled) at Kairos Resort, Rich Creek/Glen Lyn. The 1,500-acre resort has a range of accommodations including 50 RV sites with full hookups. Dirt bikes, ATVs and UTVs are available for rent, or bring your own. The course is mostly double track and crosses the Virginia/West Virginia border several times. In all, the resort offers 40 miles of trails through thick and thin, always with stunning vistas. Register in advance. Contact (540) 235-2777 or email kairosresort@gmail.com.

• In Linden, Texas, Linden City Park campground is closed and will reopen as a new and improved campground. A reopening date is not yet known.

• In Marysville, Missouri, a new city budget provides for the expansion of the RV campground and improving the boat docks at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Project dates have not been announced.

