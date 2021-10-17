Sunday, October 17, 2021

Do you think much about giving up RVing?

Is RVing still everything you hoped it would be after years of doing it? Or if you just started RVing, is the lifestyle living up to your expectations?

Is the expense of RVing in line with what you imagined? Are the monthly payments OK, not too much to handle?

We hope all of your answers are yes, that all is good. On the other hand, for whatever reasons, is the luster of RVing losing its glow? Is age catching up with you, and it’s not as easy to be on the road as it once was?

Have you been thinking of giving it up, maybe just staying more around home, or revisiting one of your hobbies that doesn’t require travel?

That’s our question today. Please leave a comment after you have responded.

