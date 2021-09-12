Campground and RV Park News, September 11, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This site covers time-sensitive news for RV travelers. Plan your trip according to your own dates, the type and size of your rig and your budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID, floods, road closures or construction, wildfires or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are in place and vary according to the state or individual campground. Masks or a vaccination certification may be required.

Many campgrounds and RV resorts are heavily booked, require a two- or three-night minimum stay and/or black out dates for their usual discounts.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: September 11, 2021

FLORIDA FESTIVAL ROCKS

The music starts on Thursday and the rock ‘n roll party goes on all weekend at Rockville, to be held November 11-14, in Daytona Beach. Headliners include Metallica, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stone Temple Pilot and dozens more names old and new. Camping passes include a campsite for five nights, access to indoor restrooms and free showers, in-out passes during festival hours, use of the camp store and 24/7 security. Not included are electric and water hookups, which are available at added cost, and festival passes. A variety of food, merchandise and beverage vendors are on hand. Current COVID requirements will be announced later. A variety of festival passes are available including single or multi-day levels and military discounts. More info here.

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND FIRED UP OVER CHILI

September 25 is the date for this year’s Fire on the Lake Chili Cook-off at Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina and RV Resort in Lake Wales adjacent to Lake Kissimmee State Park. Call (863) 696-1108 for cook-off registration and details. Fish, learn skills such as photography and fishing, and take an airboat tour of Alligator Cove. The 130 RV sites are concrete or on pavers and have full hook-ups. All RV sizes can be accommodated but call ahead if your rig is longer than 35 feet. Make reservations here.

MAINE BREWERY HAS TRUCK CAMPER WEEKEND

The brewery owner is himself a truck camper owner, so any RV is welcome, but especially truck campers, to the Annual Fall Truck Camper Rally at Boothbay Craft Brewery, Taphouse & RV, Boothbay, October 22-24. Enjoy leaf peeping under blue autumn skies and a rustic-style tavern serving pub grub and its own beers on tap. The attraction has back-in and pull-through RV sites with full hookups and Wi-Fi. On site also are a Biergarten with a bocce court, corn hole, and a covered pavilion. (207) 633-3411

NEVADA STATE PARK TO TEACH FISH PRINTING

Gyotaku, the more-than-century-old Japanese art of creating fish printings, will be taught at Dayton State Park, Dayton, on September 25. It’s an appropriate art here on the ancient site of a Paiute fish camp. In Japan the art began as a way of dipping fish in paint and pressing them on rice paper to record a proud fisherman’s record catch. In 1861, the park was the home of Rock Point Mill. Old stone walls remain from what was one of the first mills to process ore from the Comstock Lode. Fish, hike, picnic and watch for an abundance of wildlife including hawks, porcupines and foxes. The park has ten campsites with picnic table and barbecue. The campground also has restrooms and a dump station. Register for the fish painting at the park, (775) -687-5678. For campsite information click here.

NEW JERSEY CAMPGROUND SAYS GOOD-BYE WITH COOKIES

When Pine Ridge Campground in Cape May Court House has its closing weekend October 29-31, you’re invited to stop by the office before noon on Sunday for a hot beverage and a cookie. Known for its seasonal campsites and family-friendly theme weekends throughout the season, the resort will open again in the spring with a large pool, Wi-Fi, laundry facilities, LP gas, basketball and volleyball. One of the two lakes is for swimming, one for fishing. (609) 624-3437, e-mail pinehaven_mgr@equitylifestyle.com/

OHIO CAMPGROUND HAS SPECIAL DEAL FOR SCOUTS

Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Cubs, Brownies and Adventure Crews are honored October 3-31 (excluding River-of-Fire weekend) with special rates. Save $5 per person with a $15 rate for a Five-Mile Camp & Canoe package with two nights camping or save $4 per person with the $19 rate for two nights camping and the ten-mile canoe package. Sites with water and electric are available at the Mohican Wilderness Campground, Glenmont. Call (740) 599-6741. The campground on the Mohican River offers a dump station, shower house, horseback riding, canoeing, game room, craft center, shuffleboard, basketball, mini-golf, camp store, blacksmith shop, camp store, archery and more.

OHIO CAMPGROUND OPENS CORN MAZE

On October weekends, get lost in the stalks of a vast corn maze at the KOA in Coshocton. Fall is in the air while campers enjoy activities for all ages during autumn weekends. The campground has hay rides, pumpkins, food, and the amazing corn box, all included in rates. The swimming pool is open until December 6. In addition to all the usual features of a KOA, this park has special features for deer hunters including a skinning room, walk-in cooler, hoist, scale and a large stainless steel table. Reserve your site at (740) 502-9245. For information call (740) 502-9245

OKLAHOMA STATE PARK OFFERS FULL RESORT AND FOLK FEST

Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow, is a complete resort with a lodge, museum, golf, lake and trout stream fishing, three campgrounds and the upcoming Beavers Bend Folk Festival & Craft Show, scheduled for November 12-14. Hosted by the Forest Heritage Center Museum and scheduled for the height of leaf peeping season, the festival features turn-of-the-century arts and demonstrations, Celtic and early American music, and an outdoor food court. Come to browse for future heirlooms in rooms filled with handcrafted wooden toys, arts and crafts, Oklahoma wine, and homemade quilts and aprons. For festival information call the Forest Heritage Center, (580) 494-6497 or email fhc@ag.ok.gov . The state park number is (580) 494-6300.

TENNESSEE CAMPGROUND ANNOUNCES BICYCLE EVENT

One of the South’s premier bicycle events is the Bluff City Blues Ride, to be run at Cooks Lake RV Resort and Campground, Memphis, on October 9. Route distances are 20, 40, 62 and 100 miles. All skill levels are welcome. The campground has 160 RV sites with full hookups and free Wi-Fi. The campground phone is (901) 570-3595. After the ride enjoy beer, barbecue and music by the Memphis Blues Society. To register for the bicycle event, see rates and information here.

WASHINGTON RESORT TUNES IN TO TuN

TüN, the band, is front and center for the four-day Sunbanks Blues & Roots Festival at the Sunbanks Lake Resort, Electric City, September 30-October 3. Also on stage will be the Delgado Brothers, Duffy Bishop Band, Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Leroy Bell & His Only Friends and many more. RV sites have full hookups and the resort also has a full range of accommodations from tent camping to five-bedroom villas. The resort features a boat launch and moorage, miniature golf course, and beach access. In the lodge is a restaurant and bar, a boutique, general store, a TV/ lounge area and espresso café. Massage therapy is available by appointment. The festival is for ages 21 and over. Pets aren’t permitted. For festival information go here. Make RV and other resort reservations at (509) 633-3786.

Stay Tuned

• A new, ultra-luxury RV resort should be finished in Panama City Beach, Florida, by the end of summer in 2022. Planned are a clubhouse, walking trail, restaurant with bar and resort-style pool. It will be named Kukla RV Resort.

• In Wisconsin, county officials have approved the rezoning of 58.9 acres in the town of Hayward for the building of a new RV campground to be named the Nature Calls RV Resort. No further details have been announced.

• New owners of Wolf Camp RV Park in Keystone, South Dakota, will change the name to Timber Ridge. No further information is available yet.

• In Shoshoni, Wyoming, Cross Roads RV Park opened September 3 with 30 RV sites with full hookups. Plans for the future include a laundry, bathrooms, showers and shops.

• The former Bucktail Camping Resort in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, has new owners and is now a Jellystone Park.

• Within Knoxville, Tennessee’s Urban Wilderness, a new trail connects Mary Vestal Park and Fort Dickerson Park. The trail passes through private property and its owner plans to open Quarry Trails Campground and RV Park there by next spring.

