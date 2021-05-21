Campground pet etiquette: Should you bark back?

By Kate Doherty

As campgrounds become more and more crowded, are new RVers less likely to practice social etiquette with their neighbors when they own incessantly barking dogs? Perhaps they were remiss and have not trained their dog(s), believing the portable pen outside their RV is adequate.

Meeting unfriendly pets

Many of us walk for exercise but also enjoy meeting new faces as we meander around the park or campground. How many of us have met dogs that bark with every motion or person walking by and the owner ignores the dog completely or yells at the dog(s) to shut up?

Just last week my spouse and I were walking around the RV park. We usually stop to become acquainted with a new furry friend or their owner(s). We stopped to chat with a work camper whose large dog barked incessantly, baring his teeth as we stood outside the fence. Rather than politely moving the dog inside, both owners yelled at the dog to “shut up,” which fell on deaf ears. This situation is not isolated. I’ve experienced this incident where you can’t speak over the cacophonous barking. One doesn’t have to be a lip reader to understand the body language of passersby who are thinking the very same.

Pet etiquette

I am a pet lover and really enjoy meeting new dogs, more so if well-behaved. I can’t speak for everyone, but I’d bet the majority of you have experienced noisy pets that have disturbed one’s quiet sanctuary. I’ve witnessed couples reading on a quiet afternoon, leave their lounge chairs and go inside their RV when pet commotion disturbs their silence nearby. Or dogs running from side to side in the pen while the owner(s) are nowhere to be seen.

#1 Pet peeve:

According to the owners of Mountain View RV Park & Campground, a pet friendly, immaculate park we stayed three weeks last year, two major complaints they hear are, “I stepped in dog poop at my site and don’t own a dog! . . . And, folks aren’t picking up their dog’s poop in the dog park!” Not cool. Apparently, some folks simply ignore their park’s leash policy allowing their dog(s) to wander off-leash, pooping wherever. And, what’s worse, the park’s owners are left to clean up the forgotten poop bombs. Social etiquette notwithstanding.

Social etiquette for everyone

Pet etiquette is important to folks who do not own pets any longer or have never owned pets. Their personal space and enjoyment is just as important as RVers’ personal space and enjoyment with pets. There are many parks we stayed at where they have a dog park, as well as restricted areas to walk your dog(s). And, of course, picking up their poo afterward is expected everywhere, but sometimes overlooked. So, what do you say about pets who disturb your personal space?

