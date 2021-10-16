What to do if you smell marijuana at the campground. Can you complain? Can you partake?

If you smell a skunk in the campground, it may not be a skunk. Oftentimes the pungent smell of marijuana resembles that stinky animal. But is marijuana usage allowed in a campground? What are the rules?

One reader, we’ll keep her name to ourselves, was not happy when she smelled the odor of marijuana while camping. She sent us an email and we decided to do a little investigating. Here’s what she wrote:

”I know that marijuana is legal in many states now, and I personally have no issue with someone using it in their own home if done so legally. I’m wondering if readers have encountered a policy in any campgrounds that they frequent regarding marijuana use outdoors?

“On more than one occasion this summer we have been at a campground and enjoying our site only to have someone show up next to or across from us and start smoking. I would expect to smell campfire smoke when camping, but I don’t appreciate second-hand marijuana smoke. Frankly, the smell makes me want to vomit.

“I have seen rules on vaping and tobacco products, but none yet on marijuana. Would this be different for private vs. state-owned vs. national forest campgrounds? For the record, this time I did call the office. I will be curious to see what they do about it.”

What’s legal, what’s not, and where

Many states have legalized the use of cannabis – many for medicinal use only and some for recreational use. 15 states have legalized recreational marijuana along with 34 states that allow medical marijuana.

Recreational use of marijuana is legal in:

• Alaska

• Arizona

• California

• Colorado

• Connecticut

• Guam

• Illinois

• Maine

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Montana

• Nevada

• New Jersey

• New Mexico

• New York

• Oregon

• South Dakota (a legalization measure was approved but is pending a lawsuit)

• Vermont

• Virginia

• Washington D.C.

• Washington

Here is a list of current states that have legalized marijuana and each individual state’s policies. While states can legalize cannabis within their state, it is still illegal on the federal level.

Federal law

Cannabis is illegal on the national level. This means it is illegal to consume marijuana in national parks, forests, federal wildlife refuges, any other federal properties that are under federal law. It is still classified as a Schedule I drug, along with heroin and cocaine. It is illegal to transport cannabis across state lines.

State law

State laws vary from state to state, but even when medicinal and recreational use is approved, use in public spaces, state and county parks is still illegal. Many states, even those that have not legalized marijuana, have reduced the ticket and fine to a misdemeanor. Here is a quick view of individual states’ status.

Bottom line: States that have fully legalized marijuana or any cannabis products permit the use in a private home/property but not public places.

Private campgrounds and marijuana use

The use of marijuana on private lands and private campgrounds in states that have legalized the purchase, possession, and use of cannabis is up to the campground. Even a KOA in Michigan allows its use!

There have been a growing number of campgrounds in states where marijuana is legal that advertise themselves as “cannabis-friendly” or “420-friendly.” Those campgrounds allow the use but still have rules about where in their facility it is permitted.

A simple Google search brings up a growing number of pot-happy campgrounds.

What can you do?

Private property campgrounds

If you are booking a campsite in a legalized state and it is important to be in or not be in a cannabis-friendly campground, ask what their policy is when booking. Ask how the office handles it when someone breaks their rules.

Federal and state campgrounds

If camping on ANY federal land or state, county, or regional parks and there is still that pungent odor wafting your way, you can report it to the office, the rangers or the camp host.

Reporting to authorities

If reporting to the office is ineffectual, you can report to the local police. Know, however, that it may result in either fines or the arrest of your neighboring campers.

Talk

You can also consider asking the people to snub it out, but do so with caution. In this day of road rage, thin tempers and general anger, it may be wiser to go to the authorities.

Please let us know your experiences in the comments below.

