Do you prefer to read about RVing from real RVers or “content creators” who write by formula?

Have you read a travel story online lately and wondered “Has the writer even BEEN to this place?” The answer is likely “No.”

What you are experiencing is the advent of AI (artificial intelligence) content specifically written to drive search engine optimization (SEO) and bring this crap content to the top of search results.

I know that’s a lot of acronyms. To boil it down, it means that a writer is sitting somewhere remotely (likely even in a foreign country) and cranking out travel content for you with the help of a piece of artificial intelligence software designed to include all of the words search engines look for to give the content a better SEO score.

You get duped; they make money

You, the reader, are duped into clicking on the story, and the content creator makes money on the click. If you’re familiar at all with the subject of the travel article, you’ll also likely notice a lot of factual errors that often make the article total nonsense.

In most cases, the “writer/creator” of the article has no connection to the subject or place, has never been there, and wouldn’t know the place if you hit them in the head with a map.

Wait. It gets worse.

The technology behind all of these “deep fake” articles is called GPT-3. That stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3. It’s a language prediction model that uses deep learning by artificial intelligence software to create human-like text. It’s the first technology to pass the Turing Test, which is an actual, real test of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to, or at least indistinguishable from, a human.

So, much of the time, GPT-3 is good enough to fool most folks. Add a bit of very minor editing by an actual human, and you’ve got yourself free content, generated by computer software, that did nothing but search the internet for poorly researched facts about a place that are likely far from true.

Why does this matter?

Why do we tell you all this? Because we want you to be aware of what you’re looking at when you see that sort of clickbait on the plethora of websites now rushing into the outdoors, camping and RV spaces online.

Sites like Google have no problems with this artificially created content. If the content covers the “right” search terms and makes a passable effort at satisfying a Google search’s intent, Google will shove it right to the top of the search results.

RVtravel.com does not use technological magic tricks

That puts legitimate content sites at a bit of a disadvantage. But we at RVtravel.com promise you that we’ll never, ever stoop to using technological magic tricks to create the content you see. Everything you see on RVtravel.com is created by real people, just like you, who love the RVing lifestyle as much as you do.

So, the next time you see one of these brand-new websites pop up with tons of travel content about places you should go, consider it suspect. Stick with the websites you’ve grown to trust over the years. Our content might not always have the highest SEO score or make it to the top of the Google search results, but you can be sure it’s all true and the authors are all 100% human.

##RVT1022