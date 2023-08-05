Are there unspoken rules about taking leftover firewood?

There wasn’t a campfire, but folks were hot—and not because of the summer heat! Consider the recent conversation around the “campfire” about leftover campfire wood to see which side you’re on.

Leftover campfire wood

“It was sitting there, so I grabbed it,” Frank stated. “When our RV neighbors vacated their site, I spotted their leftover campfire wood sitting beside their fire ring. I knew they weren’t coming back, so all I did was ‘relocate’ the leftover wood to my RV site.”

Ruth looked uncomfortable. “I don’t think it’s right, Frank. You didn’t pay for that wood. Even if the RVers left the park, that wood wasn’t yours to take.”

Frank objected, “It was paid for! The campground got its money. Besides, there are no ‘leftover wood rules’ in the campground paperwork. Look and see for yourself.”

Whose campfire wood is it?

Folks around the campfire quickly took up sides. “Leave Frank alone. What he did was perfectly legal. He’s just lucky he found the wood before I did,” Rick grinned. “I would’ve taken it, too.”

“I’ve been in campgrounds where the camp managers gather up any wood RVers leave behind. It’s their property and they clean up the RV sites,” Joan noted.

“Yes,” Rick went on. “Then the campground bundles up the leftover wood and resells it! How is that right? For them to sell the same wood over again?”

Ask permission?

“I think you should have talked to your RV neighbor about the wood,” Ruth suggested. “Maybe they intentionally left the wood for the next camper who’s assigned to that site.”

Jill joined the conversation. “Or inquire at the campground office for permission to take the wood?”

Rick laughed, “It’s not hard to imagine how that would end!”

The right thing?

“If we have leftover campfire wood, I always ask my RV neighbors if they’d like it,” Rick continued. “Usually someone will take it before we leave the park.”

“That’s different,” Ruth insisted. “You paid for the wood so you can do what you want with it.”

No conclusions

The campfire crowd reached no conclusions. What do you think? Is leftover campfire wood “fair game” or should RVers leave it alone? Is it okay for campgrounds to resell leftover wood? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments below.

