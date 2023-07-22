Breaking up dog fights in campgrounds

“It all happened so fast!” Mary admitted. Although it was now dusk, Mary still seemed shaken from the morning’s trauma. Her hands trembled as she spoke. “I was walking our dog, Baxter, when another dog just came out of nowhere! Before I could even think what to do, the leash was snatched from my hands and both dogs were fighting. It was horrible! I didn’t know what to do!”

“I came running when I heard my wife scream,” Darrel continued. “I was heading to the lake to fish. I dropped my gear and ran. Luckily, I didn’t drop my big mug of iced tea. When I saw what was happening, I couldn’t believe it! I tossed the tea at the dogs’ faces. It startled them and the other dog took off running into the woods.”

Never before

“We’ve been RVing with dogs for over 30 years. Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Mary offered. “I just didn’t know what to do.” Mary is not alone. Dog fights rarely happen in campgrounds, but when they do, it’s important to respond quickly and in ways that prevent further escalation and potential injuries—to pets or humans.

A vet’s perspective on how to break up a dog fight

As I thought about the dog fight, I realized that even non-pet owners should know how to break up a dog fight. It may help prevent serious injuries or even loss of life. I talked with a local veterinarian, and this is what he suggested:

Stay as calm as possible. Dogs have a keen sense of fear or anxiety, which may escalate the situation.

Dogs have a keen sense of fear or anxiety, which may escalate the situation. Keep yourself and others safe. Tell children and other onlookers to step back and stay away.

Tell children and other onlookers to step back and stay away. Do not physically intervene. Your first thought may be to grab your dog’s collar. Don’t! Dogs in a fight may unintentionally redirect their aggression toward anyone who tries to intervene (even you).

Your first thought may be to grab your dog’s collar. Don’t! Dogs in a fight may unintentionally redirect their aggression toward anyone who tries to intervene (even you). Use distraction. Loudly clap your hands, sound an air horn, or blow a whistle. Loud noises can startle dogs and divert their attention. Shouting or screaming rarely helps and can even intensify the fighting.

Loudly clap your hands, sound an air horn, or blow a whistle. Loud noises can startle dogs and divert their attention. Shouting or screaming rarely helps and can even intensify the fighting. Water. If you have access to a hose, bucket, or spray bottle, you can try spraying water toward the dogs’ faces. The unexpected dousing can cause the dogs to back off from one another.

If you have access to a hose, bucket, or spray bottle, you can try spraying water toward the dogs’ faces. The unexpected dousing can cause the dogs to back off from one another. Physical barriers. You may be able to use objects at hand to break up the fight. Tossing a picnic blanket, towel, or jacket over the dogs may break their attention. A board, lawn chair lounger, or laundry basket may create a physical barrier between the fighting dogs. Even a long, automatic umbrella deployed between the dogs can distract them momentarily. Whatever object you use, make sure to keep your hands well away from the dogs’ heads/teeth.

You may be able to use objects at hand to break up the fight. Tossing a picnic blanket, towel, or jacket over the dogs may break their attention. A board, lawn chair lounger, or laundry basket may create a physical barrier between the fighting dogs. Even a long, automatic umbrella deployed between the dogs can distract them momentarily. Whatever object you use, make sure to keep your hands well away from the dogs’ heads/teeth. Outside help. If the fight continues or you’re unable to safely separate the dogs, call animal control or the local authorities for professional assistance.

Dog fight, put your safety first

Dog fights, and breaking up a dog fight, can be dangerous. Personal safety should be your top priority. Remember that breaking up a dog fight can be risky, and professional intervention may be necessary.

Have you ever witnessed a dog fight in a campground? Was your dog involved? Please vote in the poll below then share your experience in the comments below.

##RVT1114