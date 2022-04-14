Campgrounds to open April 29 along California’s Trinity River

REDDING, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is preparing to open Trinity River campgrounds along California State Highway 299 on Friday, April 29. These campgrounds are first-come, first-served, with no reservations taken. Campers can deposit their fees in cash at campground collection boxes. The maximum stay is 14 days.

“These are beautiful spots that provide good access to the Trinity River for fishing, boating, swimming and other water sports,” said Jennifer Mata, manager of the BLM Redding Field Office. “Camping is a great way for families to connect with nature and learn about the natural wonders to be found on our public lands.”

The Douglas City Campground, just west of Douglas City, offers 23 tent and trailer campsites and a riverbank beach. The site offers flush toilets and showers. The Junction City Campground, west of Junction City, offers 21 tent and trailer sites and vault toilets. It is a convenient site for travelers on State Route 299, between Redding and the coast. Both areas offer picnic tables and campfire rings. The fee is $10 per vehicle, per night, at both sites.

The smaller Steel Bridge Campground, about six miles east of Douglas City, has 11 camping sites with picnic tables and fire rings. There are vault toilets. There is no potable water. The fee is $5 per vehicle, per night.

Details, including maximum trailer length for each campground, are available by visiting https://www.blm.gov/office/redding-field-office.

