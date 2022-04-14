RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 14, 2022

Issue 1839

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Gardening Day! Did you know you can grow a “bumper garden” on your RV? It’s true!

On this day in history: 1902 – James Cash Penney opens his first store in Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Tip of the Day

Just what does a road grade sign mean?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Get out of the flat country and hit the hills, sooner or later you’ll find a sign warning of a “steep grade,” often associated with a percentage number. Road grades seem mysterious at first, but really are simple.

Simply put, road grade is the amount of rise or drop over a given distance. A 5% grade means over 100 feet, the road will rise or fall 5 feet. In real-life terms, a sign reading, “5% downgrade next 4 miles” indicates that you’ll lose 1,056 feet in altitude over the 4 miles of run. Here’s the math: 5,280 feet (per mile) X 4 miles = 21,120 feet X .05 (5% grade) = 1,056.

Today’s RV review…

Northwood Arctic Fox Grand Ronde 32-5M fifth wheel

Tony writes, “Overall this is no lightweight rig. It’s very solidly built and has a lot of little details that show that the folks at Northwoods actually use their products and are proud of them. When friends listen to me and actually buy one of these or a Lance or Rockwood/Flagstaff rig, it’s always nice to hear back how much they like the way they’re put together. And that’s saying a lot in the world of RVs.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Did my rig come from the factory properly weight balanced?

Dear Dave,

Is it safe to assume that my 2018 Coachmen Freelander Elite 23-foot motorhome left the factory well-balanced? And when loading, what is correct balance? I mean, similar weight on each wheel? Or rear wheels heavier than front? Or what? —Judith

Find 12,000-year-old pictographs at this Texas campground

Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site is a magical destination just east of El Paso, Texas. It’s named for the rock depressions, the tanks, that have held life-sustaining rainwater in the high desert for thousands of years. The Tanks created an oasis for wildlife, vegetation and native peoples. Read more about this fascinating, and calorie-burning, location here.

Reader poll

How much of your RV’s floor is covered with wall-to-wall carpet?

Quick Tip

Expanded showering opportunities

Got a BIG family or lots of traveling companions? You may find that the RV shower and associated gray water holding tank just aren’t big enough for the whole mob. Consider picking up a “solar shower” system. Heated by the sun and used outdoors, it’s great for showering down after a swim.

Website of the day

40 Best Photo Editing Apps in 2022 (Free & Paid)

If you’re a photographer and want to step up your editing game (hey, even if you’re not a photographer!), check out this list. We’re going to try some of these out!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 26 percent never use an alarm clock to wake up.

• 41 percent have never had a flat tire on their RV.

• 28 percent always wear slippers around their house or RV.

Recent poll: Are you known as someone who “arrives on time”?

Recipe of the Day

Ginger Ale – Honey Mustard Glazed Ham

by Tiffany Ash from Woodburn, IN

The glaze on this recipe is sweet, tangy and delicious! This would be perfect for your holiday ham… it will be a big hit with guests!

Trivia

The number of gas stations in the U.S. has been declining. In 1994, there were 202,800 gas stations across the nation, but by 2012 the number was down to 156,065. The decline can be attributed to cars getting more miles per gallon, thus needing less gas, as well as new stations adding many more pumps. The decline is also due to supermarkets, big-box stores and others using cheap gas outside to draw customers inside.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hannah is an 11-year-old rescued Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who loves going camping and hanging out in her own camp chair. She just can’t get enough of being outside with me, starting at dawn and going till dark.” —Greg Smith

