Campgrounds are the perfect place to say ‘hello’ and thereby boost your health

Now here is a study, a scientific study, to feel good about! According to a new Gallup poll, it seems that saying hello to your neighbors can boost your health and sense of well-being. Where else is it better to say “Hi” than in a campground surrounded by neighbors?

The poll found that just saying “Hi” and acknowledging your neighbors, whether on a walk or over the fence, can be a boost to a sense of well-being. The poll is part of the Gallup National Health and Well-being Index that has been conducted quarterly since 2008.

It seems it doesn’t matter if it is a simple wave, a fist bump, a simple “Hi!” or a conversation. It has been shown to up a person’s sense of well-being and community either way. And, apparently, doing so six times is the magic number. Not only does it increase social well-being, but the greeting is linked to faster healing, reduced stress, and better engagement at work.

While the study was related to sticks-and-bricks neighborhoods, what better community to belong to than a neighborhood of campers and RVers?

