Campgrounds are the perfect place to say ‘hello’ and thereby boost your health

By Nanci Dixon
A group of people waving. A new Gallup poll says waving and saying hello boosts a person's well-being
Image by rawpixel.com on Freepix

Now here is a study, a scientific study, to feel good about! According to a new Gallup poll, it seems that saying hello to your neighbors can boost your health and sense of well-being. Where else is it better to say “Hi” than in a campground surrounded by neighbors?

Gallup poll

The poll found that just saying “Hi” and acknowledging your neighbors, whether on a walk or over the fence, can be a boost to a sense of well-being. The poll is part of the Gallup National Health and Well-being Index that has been conducted quarterly since 2008.

Increases sense of well-being and community

It seems it doesn’t matter if it is a simple wave, a fist bump, a simple “Hi!” or a conversation. It has been shown to up a person’s sense of well-being and community either way. And, apparently, doing so six times is the magic number. Not only does it increase social well-being, but the greeting is linked to faster healing, reduced stress, and better engagement at work.

While the study was related to sticks-and-bricks neighborhoods, what better community to belong to than a neighborhood of campers and RVers?

To read more about the study of the benefits of saying hello, click here.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
