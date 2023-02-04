Life expectancy calculator gives me sobering number: 16.9 years left to live. What to do with that precious time?

Back in 2021, I wrote an article about using a tape measure as a metaphor for measuring my life. It examines how much time I have spent living and the statistics about how much time is left. Using the Social Security Life Expectancy chart, it looks like I have 16.9 years left. That is pretty sobering.

I am always first to wake up in the morning and I use the first peaceful hours to myself. First, I catch up on the RVtravel.com newsletters, then I read the news of the day, go through other emails, read the NY Times COVID deaths (I’m still on that email list from 2020) and check out houses for sale in our area. I look at price reductions, how much they are downwardly spiraling in cost, and remodeling ideas.

What do I want for the next 16.9 years?

That is NOT a lot of time. What matters

the most during that time?

This morning after re-reading my tape measure article, looking up housing costs, COVID and even world news falls away. My interest fades and the question tugs at me: What do I want for the next 16.9 years? That is NOT a lot of time. What matters the most during that time?

What do I want to do? Also, what do I want to see? Where should I go in the increasingly little time we have left? My father’s death, who was invincible and defied dying until 98, brought home to me the reality of my death too. But the 16.9 years in the Social Security chart brought clarity. My husband’s estimated 15 years also brought a bit of reality shock.

I have been on a quest to go to every national park, historic monument and battlefield. But how much can we really do while health and money hold out? And does it matter? What does matter?

I don’t feel that old or so close to the end. Again, it’s pretty sobering.

The next 16.9 years’ resolutions

So it seems like I need to make some really important resolutions, not the fading-by-February New Year’s ones. Life ones.

Stay healthy

1. Stay healthy so that I can still follow my dreams, even if they change. Eat better and exercise (yuck). Continue to go to the doctor and get those dreaded colonoscopies. Stay on top of checking possible skin cancer bumps. Can I plan to die of a heart attack in my sleep?

Get affairs in order

2. Get new wills, powers of attorney, and health care directives. Get our affairs in order. It is a simple step that can save our children countless hours of aggravation. My dad did that for us and it was still a monumental task.

Be kinder, less selfish

3. Be kinder and not so selfish. Let my husband enjoy his statistical last 15 years in a part-time stick-and-bricks house without complaining. Have gratitude.

Let our children live their lives

4. Help our kids settle in their lives the best we can. Let go and be less directive and less critical. Let them live their lives and make their own successes and mistakes. We have one son with serious medical issues that will always need some help, but I don’t need to rush in to help. Step up only when needed.

Connect with family and friends

5. Connect with family and friends more. Let the past go, and drop the grudges and anger. The past is just past and family is precious. I recently read an article in the Washington Post about a study that followed a diverse group of people from youngsters to octogenarians. The one defining indicator of happiness in their later years was their connection to family and friends. That connection overrode financial, education, background, health and life experiences.

Be intentional

6. Stop the filler. Be razor-sharp and intentional about what gives joy and what is just a time filler. Do I really want to fill my time with the evening news or another episode of “CSI Los Angeles”?

Core values

7. I wish I could put down “volunteer more,” but I am not a very ardent volunteer. But, I can put my money, however small, where my mouth is and support those things that support my core values.

Plan now

8. I will always want to travel. I will always want to RV and explore. So I should plan now where and how to make that happen. Downsize RV? Go less distance and stay longer? Is camp hosting still worth our limited time?

Review bucket list

9. Review the “bucket list.” Travel up the Eastern Seaboard in the motorhome. Explore Washington, D.C., one of the few places we have not gone. What should be removed or added to the list?

Does it matter?

10. Ask the question, “Does it matter?” In the whole scheme of things, in the shortness of life, do petty irritations really matter? RVtravel.com recently ran a poll about leaving dishes in the sink overnight. I just can’t stand dirty dishes in the sink at night and will be falling over dead-tired getting them washed! But does it really matter?

Remember

Remember that each day is not promised. Each sight is memorable, each day is worth it and time on earth is so fleeting. I will be grateful.

