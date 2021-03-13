New technology gives 360º tours of campgrounds, pick the perfect site

CampgroundViews.com, a popular website where you can view photos of individual sites in many campgrounds across the country, has brought the process of finding a campsite into the 21st century. Using 360-degree videos with an augmented information layer, the company will allow campers to virtually tour a campground, see the roads, see the sites, get information on a site of interest and click to book that site. The company will launch a crowdfunding campaign on the popular Indiegogo platform on March 16, 2021, to fund the product and bring it into the outdoor market.

“We are excited to solve the biggest problem in camping… finding the perfect campsite,” stated Mark Koep, Founder and CEO of CampgroundViews.com. “By integrating with the Recreation.gov platform we look forward to helping millions of campers to discover their next great camping trip.”

CampgroundViews.com offers 360-degree campground tours

CampgroundViews.com Virtual Tours allows campers to select their dates of stay. They can then tour a campground to see which sites are available. Available sites are marked in green while reserved sites are red. The company is using the 3rd party availability API (application programming interface) enabled by the federal government. This is part of its modernization efforts under the Recreation.gov contract.

“We have already captured nearly 400 campgrounds in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Nevada,” added Mr. Koep. “With the huge increase in outdoor enthusiasts we look forward to helping them find a perfect campsite for their next trip.”

COVID restrictions set off a chain reaction that has driven the outdoor hospitality industry to new heights. Record RV sales and record outdoor participation has strained the existing systems and popular campgrounds. The age-old problem of trying to find a campsite still lingers. “Would-be” campers are left to guess and hope that they are picking a good site with limited information. But CampgroundViews.com will offer 360-degree campground tours.

“Google StreetView fundamentally changed the way people route and discover places,” continued Mr. Koep. “Now CampgroundViews.com will do the same for the way people find, see and book their next campsite.”

SOURCE: CampgroundViews.com press release

