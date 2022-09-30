Camping at this Montana campground was a pleasant surprise

Downstream Campground near Fort Peck, Montana, is a great out-of-the-way campground right on the banks of the Missouri River. When we turned off Hwy. 2 onto a smaller road and the sign said eleven miles, I was beginning to doubt my trip scheduling. It had been a long day of driving through North Dakota and I knew my husband was tired.

Downstream Campground sites

We checked in with one of the friendly camp hosts and proceeded to our amazing site. There was no one next to us, just a magnificent view. Before us was marshland, the Missouri River, and the Fort Peck Dam. The sites have 30-amp and 50-amp electric with a water fill and dump station available. We had 30-amp, which blew a few times—can’t use the microwave and husband’s CPAP at the same time. So we semi-boondocked and kept our electric consumption low and were fine.

Cooking the old-fashioned way

I will admit that I picked up a can of soup for lunch and for a moment was disoriented when I realized I couldn’t use the microwave. It then dawned on me that we have a gas stove and the old-fashioned way in a pot would work! I turned off the electric water heater and boiled water the old-fashioned way too.

Hiking and bike paths

Besides the peace and huge campsites at Downstream Campground, the wide, well-kept asphalt hiking and bike paths that wind through the park take it a step above. We walked to the dam and the interpretive center. It was easy to meander next to marshes, small ponds and over a small wooden bridge as we made our way back.

Fort Peck Dam

The dam diverting the Missouri River began work in the 1930s and created a boom town at Fort Peck. Originally intended just to divert the river through four massive underground tunnels, it now produces enough electric power for 400,000 Montana homes.

Downstream Campground: Where the price is right

At $25 a night and only $12.50 with the senior pass, it was a deal. Especially because we have been paying anywhere from $40—$60 a night crossing the country. I won’t even mention the cost of a stay at the KOA at Glacier National Park… Actually, I will. Read about that experience here.

Find more information or to book a site at Downstream Campground on recreation.gov here.

