Ever wonder what a $198-a-night RV site looks like? I didn’t want to ever find out but here we are, booked at the West Glacier KOA Resort. Not planning ahead and booking spur of the moment to go to Glacier National Park, we were lucky to find one site for three days at the end of the season. KOAs are usually not my first choice, but it was five miles from the entrance to Glacier National Park and it was available. It was also $198 a night.

I had to start looking at the $198-a-night campground site as about the same dollars that I last paid for an overpriced Choice Hotel during a local weekend baseball tournament.

Irritated and not even there yet!

But we are not even there and I am already a little irritated. I had wanted to send our mail there but nobody returned my call. Today, when we needed better directions than the GPS, we called the KOA. No answer and no reply to the voicemail. Super 8 motels at least return phone calls! I later found out that they answer texts almost immediately—but how was I to know?

Luxury resort

Later, we pulled into the KOA, still grumbling—but WOW, was I surprised! It really was a resort and it was better than any luxury motel I had ever been to.

Impeccably landscaped

Patio with real chairs

Fire pit with benches

4 burner grill with propane

Close to neighbors but with bushes and small trees separating the sites

Two swimming pools: one adult, one family

Hot tub

Two restaurants

Ice cream shop

Community seating area with propane fire pit

Playground

Well-stocked camp store (Found a hard-to-find 4-foot short water hose there.)

Cabins and tent camping

Is the West Glacier KOA Resort worth the price tag?

Was it worth it? Maybe or maybe not. We were gone most of the days hiking at Glacier National Park, so we didn’t take advantage of the restaurants or pools or even the nature trail. We grilled, sat in the sun in chairs (which were much more comfortable than our camp chairs) and texted for firewood to be delivered. Deluxe!

So, yes. For a splurge, yes, it’s worth it. It is one of the few RV parks touting the name “Resort” that lives up to the name. Would I do it again? Maybe. Maybe not.

