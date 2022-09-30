Friday, September 30, 2022

Ever wonder what a $198-a-night RV site looks like?

By Nanci Dixon
Ever wonder what a $198-a-night RV site looks like? I didn’t want to ever find out but here we are, booked at the West Glacier KOA Resort. Not planning ahead and booking spur of the moment to go to Glacier National Park, we were lucky to find one site for three days at the end of the season. KOAs are usually not my first choice, but it was five miles from the entrance to Glacier National Park and it was available. It was also $198 a night.

I had to start looking at the $198-a-night campground site as about the same dollars that I last paid for an overpriced Choice Hotel during a local weekend baseball tournament.

Irritated and not even there yet!

But we are not even there and I am already a little irritated. I had wanted to send our mail there but nobody returned my call. Today, when we needed better directions than the GPS, we called the KOA. No answer and no reply to the voicemail. Super 8 motels at least return phone calls! I later found out that they answer texts almost immediately—but how was I to know?

Luxury resort

Later, we pulled into the KOA, still grumbling—but WOW, was I surprised! It really was a resort and it was better than any luxury motel I had ever been to.

  • Impeccably landscaped

    West Glacier Montana KOA Resort
    West Glacier Montana KOA Resort. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
  • Patio with real chairs

    West Glacier Montana KOA Photo credit Nanci Dixon
    Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
  • Fire pit with benches

    West Glacier Montana KOA Resort fire pit
    Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
  • 4 burner grill with propane

    West Glacier Montana KOA Resort
    Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
  • Close to neighbors but with bushes and small trees separating the sites
  • Two swimming pools: one adult, one family

    West Glacier Montana KOA Resort swimming pool
    Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
  • Hot tub
  • Two restaurants
  • Ice cream shop
  • Community seating area with propane fire pit

    West Glacier Montana KOA
    Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
  • Playground
  • Well-stocked camp store (Found a hard-to-find 4-foot short water hose there.)
  • Cabins and tent camping

Is the West Glacier KOA Resort worth the price tag?

Was it worth it? Maybe or maybe not. We were gone most of the days hiking at Glacier National Park, so we didn’t take advantage of the restaurants or pools or even the nature trail. We grilled, sat in the sun in chairs (which were much more comfortable than our camp chairs) and texted for firewood to be delivered. Deluxe!

So, yes. For a splurge, yes, it’s worth it. It is one of the few RV parks touting the name “Resort” that lives up to the name. Would I do it again? Maybe. Maybe not.

West Glacier Montana KOA Photo credit Nanci Dixon
Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

For more details check out their website.

And, for more affordable Montana camping (much, much more affordable) check out my article about Downstream Campground, where we also stayed for a few days.

