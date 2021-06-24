Camping World going on its own, ditches Lordstown electric truck deal

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Six months ago, Camping World’s CEO, Marcus Lemonis, crowed that his company had forged a deal with electric vehicle manufacturer, Lordstown Motors. Camping World would become a dealership and repair facility for the “Endurance” model pickup trucks. At the time, Lemonis said that by June his company would have service call centers up and running for the $53,000 pickups. Suddenly, Camping World is going on its own. Lordstown doesn’t figure into the plans.

From “Profit” to “Prophet”

It seems Lemonis’ popular TV series “The Profit” might be better with a re-spelling: The Prophet. Months back, Lemonis, in announcing the CW/Lordstown deal, put on his usual level of braggadocio, spouting, “We can sell more than [they] can make!” How true! With major setbacks in the Lordstown organization, including the jumping overboard of major company executives, it doesn’t now appear that Lordstown will make a single Endurance that Camping World could sell if it wanted to.

So what’s next for the Lemonis show? Camping World is going on its own – and in its usual BIG way. Marcus addressed the issue on his Twitter page last week. Enter the new Lemonis baby: Electric World. The new firm is an “all electric” vehicle sales outlet in Draper, Utah. It’s not “new” news. Back in April, Electric World was formally announced, but at the time, it would have been the cornerstone of the Camping World/Lordstown Motors coupling.

“@LordstownMotors will not be a part of that”

No more. On June 18, a Twitter user asked Lemonis how things were going with the Lordstown deal, in light of the “rocky news” out of Lordstown. Lemonis’ terse answer was to the point: “We are launching electric world with an amazing assortment from around the globe. @LordstownMotors will not be a part of that.”

Just what “amazing assortment” of e-vehicles will be included in Electric World’s lineup remains a mystery. Electric World’s web page, which is a one-pager, asks for folks who have product ideas to submit them. It also suggests interested folks sign up on the company email list. When we tried signing up for more information, we were quickly rewarded with a string of gibberish error codes. It appears Camping World is going on its own with web design too.

Related

Lemonis’ Camping World electric RV project hits a snag

Get an electric truck – or RV – from Camping World?

##RVT1006b