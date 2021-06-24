Thursday, June 24, 2021
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Search...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Heartland trailers recalled for gas leak issue in outdoor cooktops

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2021 Mallard, Wilderness, Trail Runner and 2020-2021 North Trail trailers. The LP gas lines may not have been tightened properly on the outside cooktops, which could result in a gas leak. The potential number of units affected is 2,486.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and tighten the LP gas lines, and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 17, 2021. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Previous articleHow we launched a pesky rat into space
Next articleCamping World going on its own, ditches Lordstown electric truck deal

Related Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,129FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.