Heartland trailers recalled for gas leak issue in outdoor cooktops

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2021 Mallard, Wilderness, Trail Runner and 2020-2021 North Trail trailers. The LP gas lines may not have been tightened properly on the outside cooktops, which could result in a gas leak. The potential number of units affected is 2,486.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the LP gas lines, and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 17, 2021. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).