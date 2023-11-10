Camping World location gives way to a fire station

While we often speak of Camping World’s “march for domination,” the big dealer occasionally pulls the plug on one of its sites. Such was the case in Henderson, Nevada, some time back. What do you do with a defunct RV dealership? The answer: Camping World gives way to a fire station.

$6 million for dead dealership

While Google lists the old Camping World in Henderson, Nevada, as “permanently closed,” it will soon be alive with activity. The city of Henderson handed over $6 million to buy the old CW location. Their purpose? Turn it into a much better location for its fire hall. Officials say the location on Boulder Highway near Racetrack Road will give much better response times to emergencies.

“We are committed to making strategic decisions on behalf of our residents,” Henderson City Manager and CEO Richard Derrick said in a news release. “Public safety is one of the City’s top priorities, and we are proud to support the nationally recognized services the Henderson Fire Department provides to our community.”

Faster, less-expensive build

Officials say that when Camping World gives way to a fire station, the end result will be a much faster, less-expensive build than building from scratch. While design work is still not available to bid, the “open date” for Henderson Station 81 is set for 2025.

