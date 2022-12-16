Can I “exercise” my generator while plugged into shore power?

Dear Dave,

I am trying to figure out if it is OK to start my generator up on my toy hauler while it is plugged into 50-amp service shore power. Since I bought the trailer in Dec. 2021, it was plugged into a 120v outlet for the first two months (Jan. and Feb. 2022), just to charge and have minimal power. As of mid-Feb. 2022, I’ve been living in the trailer at an RV park while working and have barely even used the generator at all.

I am concerned if I don’t run the generator for a while soon it could cause problems with the battery or the small amount of fuel the dealership had placed in it. I don’t mind having to unplug the trailer from shore power and run the generator for a couple of hours. I’m just curious if it needs to be unplugged, since I would normally boondock with my old 2001 toy hauler and pretty much ran generator only. Thanks. —Ronnie, 2021 Keystone Raptor 423 Toy Hauler

Dear Ronnie,

I assume from your comment about the small amount of fuel that your generator is a gasoline model. However, you did not mention if it is a portable or onboard generator. Either way, it is recommended that you run your generator every 30 days under load to not only lubricate the interior components but also burn off any carbon or varnish.

Earlier I posted a question and answer about winterizing a generator and not being able to get to the rig every 30 days. You can read the post here.

Recommended Onan procedure

Just as an overview, there is a procedure Onan recommends about filling the fuel tank and adding a can of OnaFresh Fuel Stabilizer, detaching the fuel line and running some of the additive through the carb, and spraying a fogging product in the cylinder as well.

However, back to your question about starting the generator and being connected to shoreline power. If you have a permanently mounted generator, it either has an automatic transfer switch or a “J” box. This is what an automatic transfer switch (ATS) looks like.

The power cord from the generator is wired directly to the box and the shoreline cord comes out of it. A power cord is wired from the ATS directly to the distribution center inside your rig. When the generator is started, the ATS identifies power coming from the generator and switches internally to allow the power to flow from the generator to the distribution center, which shuts off anything coming from the shoreline cord. If you have an ATS, even if you are plugged into a campground source, the power will come from the generator and not from the cord until the generator stops, at which time the ATS will switch back to the shoreline cord.

If there is no ATS box

However, if you do not have an ATS box, then you would have a “J” box that looks like this.

This is basically a manual version of the ATS, as the outlet on the right side is wired to the generator so you have to manually plug it into the outlet to get power from the generator when it is running. And you have to manually unplug it and plug into a campground source to provide power from there to the distribution center.

In this type of setup, if you are plugged into a campground source and start your generator, the power just goes to the outlet and does not come into the coach so you will not overload the distribution center with power from two sources.

