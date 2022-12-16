RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 16, 2022

Issue 2015

Today’s thought

“Wanting to be someone else is a waste of the person you are.” ―Marilyn Monroe

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

On this day in history: 1937 – Theodore Cole and Ralph Roe attempt to escape from the American federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay; neither is ever seen again.

Tip of the Day

Keeping camper countertops clutter-free

By Gail Marsh

It’s a problem—a big problem—at least three times a day. Those three times are when RVers want to prep a meal and can’t find a clear countertop space to do so. If this describes your RV galley’s situation, perhaps these tips and tricks to keeping camper countertops clutter-free can help.

Cleaning pros often advise that you begin with the place you think may be easiest. For me, it was clearing the very limited countertop space nearest the stovetop. Since this was a small space and one where we really, really needed room for food prep, I decided to start there.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I “exercise” my generator while plugged into shore power?

Dear Dave,

I am trying to figure out if it is OK to start my generator on my toy hauler while it is plugged into 50-amp service shore power. Since I bought the trailer in Dec. 2021, it was plugged into a 120v outlet for the first two months (Jan. and Feb. 2022) just to charge and have minimal power. As of mid-Feb. 2022, I’ve been living in the trailer at an RV park while working and have barely even used the generator at all. I am concerned if I don’t run the generator for a while soon it could cause problems with the battery or the small amount of fuel the dealership had placed in it. …

Read the rest of the question and Dave's answer

Have a question for Dave? Click today's Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

What should I do with this bubble on my RV side wall?

You may have seen our series “What’s in the Shop?” Now, we’re sharing “What’s in the RV Group?” This is where we share posts and direct messages from Y-O-U. In this episode, Dustin shares how delamination occurs and most importantly how you can prevent it.

RV wall construction

I’ve seen many RV owners throughout my years in the industry try and heat the delaminated area and glue it back down. There is a reason why these jobs never look decent. Take a look at the below RV wall cut out. Your RV wall is made of the following:

Filon: Thin as a credit card

Luan: 1/8″ – 1/4″ thin

Styrofoam: 1″ – 1.25″

Click here

Video of the day

10 common ‘barndominium’ problems

By Cheri Sicard

For many RVers, especially full-timers and most-timers, building a “barndominium”, aka a “barndo,” is becoming a popular idea. These large structures house RVs inside or under a canopy and have a small (or sometimes large) bricks-and-sticks home and/or workspace attached. But like any construction project, building a barndominium comes with potential barndominium problems.

In the video below, the team from Texas Best Construction covers 10 common barndominium problems builders or DIYers might need to deal with. These guys build barndos for a living, so they’ve encountered it all.

Click here to watch

Three amazing women, three amazing landmarks worth a stop

By Chris Epting

There are so many interesting and important landmarks around the country that were inspired by and/or dedicated to famed female legends. I thought I would share three of my favorites today… Continue reading about Helen Keller, Rosa Parks and Betsy Ross here.

It’s National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day and that deserves a celebration! Here are 12 of the absolute BEST RV-themed Ugly Christmas sweaters. You’ll love these!

Reader poll

Have you ever gotten food poisoning from dining in a restaurant?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

More air from your ducts?

“We have a 2016 Jayco Jay Flight and our best friend has a 2015 Jayco North Point, both with ducted A/C. In the course of helping my friend troubleshoot poor air flow and cooling, we found the round ceiling vents have 2″-long collars on them that were protruding halfway to the top of the duct, blocking most of the air flow into the room. Measuring from the face of the ceiling to the inside edge of the duct work on most of them we found 1¼” to 1½” made them even with the interior edge of the duct. We cut them down with one of us holding a Dremel tool with a disc cutter while the other rotated the vent to easily cut them down. Just make sure you don’t cut it short and blow air between the ceiling and the duct work. What a difference!! Greatly improved airflow that we estimate is up to 50% increase!” Thanks to Gene C.

On this day last year…

Our staff and writers’ favorite RV gadgets of 2022

Awhile ago we sent out an email to all of our staff and writers. It asked, “What are your favorite RV gadgets/items? It can be anything from the best thing you use around the RV, to your favorite RV décor, to the thing that has the most uses around your RV. Your if-you-had-to-tell-a-new-RVer- what-to-buy-this-would-be-it item.” Here are [most of] their answers.

Website of the day

35 Easy and Festive Christmas Crafts for Kids That Will Keep Them Busy Until Santa’s Arrival

We try to avoid posting too many websites like this because you may not have kids or grandkids and you may not celebrate Christmas, but there are some easy craft ideas on here that are too cute not to share!

Recipe of the Day

Stuffed Chicken Breast

by Sara Andrea from Eugene, OR

We can see why friends and family request this stuffed chicken … it’s delicious! The chicken stays super moist while the cheesy cream cheese stuffing is ooey gooey good. Bacon and green onions on top add an extra pop of flavor.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The well-known Chinese food takeout containers were originally designed to hold what? Hint: It wasn’t Chinese food! Although the little funny-shaped containers are now mostly associated with take-out Chinese food, Frederick Weeks Wilcox originally designed the little pails in 1890 as a mass-produced substitute for wooden oyster pails. Yup, they were designed to bring oysters home from the market and the waterproof, waxed-lined containers helped make that possible! It wasn’t until after WWII that the container was widely adopted by restaurants for take-out food.

*Do avocados ripen on or off the tree? Take a guess and see if you’re right by checking yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This ‘loaf,’ Stutz the Corgi, is a back-talking teenager in dog form! He loves traveling and chasing his little brother (a Chihuahua). BUT he loves food more than anything!” —Elizabeth Cashdollar

15 camping games and puzzles that make the perfect last-minute gift!

Wondering what to give to the families on your holiday gift list? Face it, the kids already have too many toys, and gifts for teens can be tricky. Most adults buy what they want when they want it! So, what’s left? The perfect gift: the gift of time together. Check out these 15 games and puzzles that will be a blast for everyone!

Leave here with a laugh

We don’t know if this is true, but here’s the claim: “My brother, tired of being a taxidermist after 15 years, went to veterinarian school. His new business never got off the ground so he decided to operate both his taxidermy and vet business together to save money. His new slogan was ‘No Matter What Happens – You Get Your Cat Back!’”

