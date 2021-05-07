Cars of the future as envisioned in 1948

By Chuck Woodbury

Oh, you have got to love this! This is how futurists back in 1948 envisioned automobiles of the future. Hummmm. Well, they didn’t exactly turn out like this, as you will see if you watch the video.

It’s interesting how through history about every prediction of life in the future has always missed the mark when the future arrives. I am thinking now of the “campground of the future” that KOA presented a few years ago at the last big RV Industry Association trade show. Among other things, in one campground of the future, firewood would be delivered by drones. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t bet on that coming true.

But, for now, we’ll just take a peek at what some people thought 70 years ago what cars might one day look like. The second one is, well … interesting, and, to be as honest as I can be, mutt ugly. And check out the cockpit of the third car. I don’t recall ever seeing anything like that, which is probably a good thing.

