Chased by bison, woman successfully “plays dead” – Video

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A visitor to Yellowstone National Park got more than she bargained for after getting too close to a bison. The upset beast took off at high speed, straight toward the woman. She tripped and fell, while her companion continued out of range.

Other visitors yelled to the woman, urging her to play head. She did. The bison roared up, stopped, and sniffed at the prone figure. Apparently losing interest, or figuring the two-legged creature wasn’t worth the effort, the bison kicked up its heels and headed off.

Bison, which can scale in at 2,000 pounds, are the largest land-dwelling mammal in the U.S. They can certainly do serious damage, and while we don’t have her word for it, they may also have bad breath. The National Park Service gives this sage advice on bison encounters: “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors,” the NPS said in a statement. “To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.”