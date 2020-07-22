Here’s a place to carry books in your RV

By Jim Twamley

Editor’s note: In an early Star Trek motion picture, there’s a scene where Captain Kirk has donned a pair of ancient eyeglasses and sits – reading a book. When the film came out, people laughed at the anachronism: Imagine – a dusty, old, paper book in those future days.

My how time flies. Seems like everyone but “tree killers” reads their books on some sort of e-device. Or do they? We have a few favorite books of ours that have to be suitably illuminated, and pages physically turned. Maybe you do to. If so, you may enjoy this suggestion from the Professor of RVing, Jim Twamley, on how to carry those “quaint, old-fashioned” tomes.

How about setting a goal for yourself to read two books a month or more? RV parks usually have a free book exchange where you can trade in books you’ve finished for some you haven’t read.

If you are like me, you probably have several books you like to keep around for reference. Both weekend and full-time RVers enjoy taking books along on their travels, but where do you store them?

If you put them deep in the back of a cupboard you will forget about them, but if you have them somewhere at the ready, you’re likely to read more.

James and Colleen White from Mt. Carmel, Illinois, enjoy reading. They like having their books handy so they installed a simple retaining rack in the space over the driver side and passenger side windows. This decorative railing is available at any big box hardware store. This is a handy place for both reference books as well as casual reading. Reading is one of the greatest gifts we have, so please, read with abandon! —Jim Twamley, Professor of RVing