Want cheap gas? How about a road trip to Venezuela?

The next time you’re seeking cheap gas, try Venezuela, and stay away from Germany.

According to a recent analysis by Insuranks, the South American country has the least expensive gas, about 9 1/2 cents per gallon.

Germany has the most expensive fuel among the world’s top-50 countries by population, at $8.26 per gallon.

The United States is the 24th on the list with an average gas cost of $4.46 per gallon.

Insuranks, based in Rehovot, Israel, is an online insurance comparison marketplace and educational platform.

“The cost of gas has been on the rise for a little while now for many reasons and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight any time soon,” said Ofir Sahar, CEO of www.insuranks.com. “Fuel price rises are bad for all – for people’s personal finances, for businesses who rely on regular travel or simply for businesses who are struggling from the effects of the global pandemic.

“If the cost continues to rise, people will have to turn to alternative methods of transport, whether that means public transport, cycling, walking or even simply lift sharing. All we can do is sit and watch at this point.”

Here’s the list of the five cheapest and most expensive countries to buy gas:

CHEAPEST

1. Venezuela, $0.095 (per gallon); 2. Iran, $0.194; 3. Algeria, $1.216; 4. Angola, $1.275; 5. Nigeria, $1.515.

MOST EXPENSIVE

1. Germany, $8.263; 2. Italy, $8.009; 3. France, $7.930; 4. United Kingdom, $7.720; 5. Spain, $7.192.

