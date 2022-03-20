Ford truck woes continue with second recent recall

For the second time in less than a month and now involving its best-selling vehicle, Ford has recalled a pickup truck.

The latest recall involves 157,000 Ford F-150 pickups from model year 2021 with front windshield wiper motors that may become inoperable.

Ford F-150 pickup trucks manufactured between Jan. 8, 2020, and March 22, 2021, are included in the recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported at least 758 warranty claims for wiper motor failures, but no related crashes or injuries were reported.

About three weeks ago, Ford recalled nearly a quarter-million heavy-duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power. The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts. Ford reported that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft. The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground. Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Ford dealerships will replace the faulty wiper motors with replacement parts that were built after the motor supplier’s manufacturing issues were resolved. Owners of affected trucks will be notified by mail starting April 18, 2022. Owners may also contact Ford by telephone at 866-436-7332.

Regarding the driveshaft recall, dealers will also inspect the drive shafts and repair them if necessary, as well as properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

Ford recalled about 185,000 F-150 light-duty pickups in the U.S. for the same problem last December from 2021 and 2022 model years.

In late February, Ford also recalled 327 Mustangs from 2021-2022. An insufficient weld on the front passenger knee airbag may result in improper airbag deployment.

