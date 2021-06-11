Some Chevrolet Silverado trucks recalled for over-cured tire danger

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. The affected tires were cured for too long during production.

Over-cured tires may develop a break in the sidewall resulting in sudden air loss or a belt edge separation which could lead to a tread/belt loss. Either condition can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the tires as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19, 2021. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is N212336230.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

For more articles like this be sure to sign up to receive the free RV Travel Newsletter, posted every Saturday and Sunday. In our 21st year. Learn more and/or sign up. No spam. Easy unsubscribe if you aren’t impressed.

OTHER IMPORTANT RECALLS

RAM TRUCK OWNERS:

If you own a Ram truck, you must read this recall and then remedy the situation or risk the wheels falling off your vehicle. Learn more.

KEYSTONE TRAILER OWNERS: Attention: Floors of some trailers were not tightened properly. As a result, the floor of the RV could detach from the chassis. Learn more.

##RVT1004b