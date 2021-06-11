RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 11, 2021

Issue 1620

Today’s thought

“It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop.” ―Andy Warhol

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Corn on the Cob Day!

On this day in history: 1963 – John F. Kennedy addresses Americans from the Oval Office proposing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which would revolutionize American society by guaranteeing equal access to public facilities, ending segregation in education, and guaranteeing federal protection for voting rights.

Tip of the Day

Hidden storage in your RV? Yup, here’s where to find it

By Gail Marsh

It’s closer than you think… I’m talking about that extra storage space you’ve been looking for. My husband and I never seem to have enough space for things like extra pillows, blankets, and towels. Recently we needed these extras because our grandkids planned to spend some time with us in our RV. I had three days to find a place to put the extra linens because I didn’t want to be tripping over the pillows, etc., while the kiddos were visiting. So, I began my space search…

See all the spaces Gail found for hidden storage in her RV.

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel previews the new Cortes Campers fiberglass travel trailer. He writes, “I hear from RV manufacturers who also describe their own products as innovative when, often, they’re not. But things are definitely different at Cortes. And part of that is their familiarity with how things are actually done inside the RV’s space.” Learn more in this sneak preview.

“Old Woody,” the 1929 Ford Model A RV of your dreams!

Meet “Old Woody,” a custom-built 1929 Ford Model A with a matching teardrop trailer and wooden steamer trunk. The duo was built by Splinter Auto Works Inc. in Plymouth, Indiana (we don’t know when it was built, but we hope they build more!). Read more.

Quick Tip

Beware the universal lug wrench

Got one of those neat four-way lug wrenches, set to fix anything while on the road? Before you need to use it on your RV, make sure it really fits. Some RVers have found that the wall thickness of these wrenches is too thick to clear the lug-nut-to-rim distance.

Website of the day

The 21 Best Seafood Shacks in America

‘Tis the season for eating seafood outside on balmy summer days! Does it get much better than fresh seafood at a table along the water? Nope. This list will make you drool, we promise (well, unless you hate seafood…).

Recipe of the Day

Roasted Garlic Mushrooms

by Carol Perricone from Massapequa Park, NY

Perfect for a cocktail party, brunch, luncheon or even alongside a steak at dinner. This is a very economical side dish. These mushrooms are juicy with a crunchy top. Garlic butter and bread crumbs add to the flavor. Definitely have a fork ready when you dig in!

Ooooooh, my! These look and sound soooo good. Get the recipe here.

Trivia

The first known vending machine dates back to the first century. It accepted a single coin, then dispensed holy water.

Leave here with a laugh

I was arrested last night after my neighbors complained about me playing Engelbert Humperdinck records all night.

Police released me, let me go.

